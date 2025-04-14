News One taken to hospital after crash in Buckie Two vehicles were involved in a collision on March Road. By Jamie Sinclair April 14 2025, 11:04 am April 14 2025, 11:04 am Share One taken to hospital after crash in Buckie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6733253/buckie-march-road-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to the scene after the crash. Image: Police Scotland. A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Buckie last night. Police attended a two-vehicle crash on March Road shortly after 6.30pm yesterday. The road was closed following the accident, and one person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2025, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on March Road, Buckie. “One person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.”
