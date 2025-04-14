One taken to hospital after crash in Buckie

A person was taken to hospital after a crash in Buckie last night.

Police attended a two-vehicle crash on March Road shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

The road was closed following the accident, and one person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Sunday, 14 April, 2025, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on March Road, Buckie.

“One person was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.”