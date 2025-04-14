Mario hopes to bring the ‘magic’ as he takes on Newburgh Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Mario hopes to bring the ‘magic’ as he takes on Newburgh Inn

Mario Chirumamilla, who also owns the White Horse Inn in Balmedie, is determined to make his new venture a success.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Newburgh Inn closed unexpectedly six weeks ago - but with Mario now in charge it will soon be back. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media.
The Newburgh Inn closed unexpectedly six weeks ago - but with Mario now in charge it will soon be back. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media.

The Newburgh Inn is to reopen under new ownership by the end of the month – and there will be a much-loved local businessman at the helm.

The pub and hotel closed abruptly about six weeks ago – so suddenly in fact that prospective diners arrived to find the doors locked.

It was a blow to the many local people and regular visitors who have enjoyed a meal there over the years.

Soon, however, it will be back in business, with Mario Chirumamilla hoping to replicate the success he’s enjoyed while running the White Horse at Balmedie.

Residents have already been in touch in their droves to wish him well in what he accepts will be “a challenge”.

Mario has had some fantastic success with the White Horse in Balmedie. Image supplied.

Locals have asked Mario to “work his magic”

Mario told the Press and Journal: “People are asking if I can work my ‘magic’ like I did with the White Horse.

“I think a lot of people forget that it takes time to build up that kind of success.

“It doesn’t just happen overnight.

“I know it’s not going to be easy.

“Now, I’ve got two locations, and that brings a challenge in itself.”

White Horse owner on the lessons that will help him with Newburgh Inn project

Mario has lived in Balmedie for the last ten years, after moving to the north-east 20 years ago.

He started at the local convenience store and has since become an important and popular member of the local business community.

While the White Horse is now a busy spot in Balmedie once more, making a success of the business wasn’t a straightforward task.

He took over after the Inn had fallen into administration with the goal of turning it around.

Mario said: “Things like this take time. We’ve put together a really nice menu and experience at the White Horse.

“It’s been two years of hard work, but the feedback we’ve gotten has been brilliant.”

Word travels fast, and locals and punters are already excited about his new venture and the reopening of the formerly popular Newburgh Inn.

“We’ve had a lot of messages, wishing us the best and saying they’re looking forward to us opening up,” said Mario.

“Locals who have been across to Balmedie and tried the White Horse are looking forward to us coming to the Newburgh Inn.

“It’s really nice to have that support.”

The White Horse Inn has already been a successful venture for Mario. Image supplied.

Just what does Mario hope to offer at the Newburgh Inn?

Mario says of the Newburgh Inn, closed after all for just a few weeks: “It still looks good on the inside.

“There are a few changes I want to make to the kitchen.

“It’s not going to be fancy food.

“It’s going to be honest, tasty, pub grub, like what we have at the White Horse.

“I would also really like to do the rooms up, but that will likely be a month or two in.

“I’m hoping that I can come in and change things for the better.

“Let’s see how it goes!”

Conversation