Mario hopes to bring the ‘magic’ as he takes on Newburgh Inn

The Newburgh Inn is to reopen under new ownership by the end of the month – and there will be a much-loved local businessman at the helm.

The pub and hotel closed abruptly about six weeks ago – so suddenly in fact that prospective diners arrived to find the doors locked.

It was a blow to the many local people and regular visitors who have enjoyed a meal there over the years.

Soon, however, it will be back in business, with Mario Chirumamilla hoping to replicate the success he’s enjoyed while running the White Horse at Balmedie.

Residents have already been in touch in their droves to wish him well in what he accepts will be “a challenge”.

Locals have asked Mario to “work his magic”

Mario told the Press and Journal: “People are asking if I can work my ‘magic’ like I did with the White Horse.

“I think a lot of people forget that it takes time to build up that kind of success.

“It doesn’t just happen overnight.

“I know it’s not going to be easy.

“Now, I’ve got two locations, and that brings a challenge in itself.”

White Horse owner on the lessons that will help him with Newburgh Inn project

Mario has lived in Balmedie for the last ten years, after moving to the north-east 20 years ago.

He started at the local convenience store and has since become an important and popular member of the local business community.

While the White Horse is now a busy spot in Balmedie once more, making a success of the business wasn’t a straightforward task.

He took over after the Inn had fallen into administration with the goal of turning it around.

Mario said: “Things like this take time. We’ve put together a really nice menu and experience at the White Horse.

“It’s been two years of hard work, but the feedback we’ve gotten has been brilliant.”

Word travels fast, and locals and punters are already excited about his new venture and the reopening of the formerly popular Newburgh Inn.

“We’ve had a lot of messages, wishing us the best and saying they’re looking forward to us opening up,” said Mario.

“Locals who have been across to Balmedie and tried the White Horse are looking forward to us coming to the Newburgh Inn.

“It’s really nice to have that support.”

Just what does Mario hope to offer at the Newburgh Inn?

Mario says of the Newburgh Inn, closed after all for just a few weeks: “It still looks good on the inside.

“There are a few changes I want to make to the kitchen.

“It’s not going to be fancy food.

“It’s going to be honest, tasty, pub grub, like what we have at the White Horse.

“I would also really like to do the rooms up, but that will likely be a month or two in.

“I’m hoping that I can come in and change things for the better.

“Let’s see how it goes!”