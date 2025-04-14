Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from this month

Bus fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will go up later this month.

Stagecoach has announced that ticket prices for services in Aberdeen, Banff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ellon as well as the Deeside, Donside and Mearns areas will increase from Sunday, April 27.

All fares will go up by approximately 10%.

The operator will also introduce a new Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone, offering new discounted ticket options to those on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

It will also extend the Aberdeen Commuter zone to serve Methlick.

A comparison between the current and new fares is below:

Aberdeen City

DayRider: £5.20 to £5.80

7-day MegaRider: £17.40 to £19.20

Flexi 5: £20.80 to £23.20

Flexi 10: N/A to £40.60

Aberdeen Commuter

DayRider: £9.20 to £10.20

7-day MegaRider: £32.30 to £35.50

Flexi 5: £36.80 to £40.80

Flexi 10: N/A to £71.40

Banff and Buchan area

DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90

7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10

Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60

Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Bluebird explorer

DayRider: £18.30 to £20.20

7-day MegaRider: £51.20 to £56.40

Flexi 5: £73.20 to £80.80

Flexi 10: N/A to £141.40

Deeside area

DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90

7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10

Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60

Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Donside area

DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90

7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10

Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60

Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Fraserburgh

DayRider: £4.60 to £5.10

7-day MegaRider: £11.80 to £13.00

Flexi 5: £18.40 to £20.40

Flexi 10: N/A to £35.70

Mearns area

DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90

7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10

Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60

Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Peterhead

DayRider: £4.60 to £5.10

7-day MegaRider: £11.80 to £13.00

Flexi 5: £18.40 to £20.40

Flexi 10: N/A to £35.70

Ellon fares from April 27

DayRider: £8.60

7-day MegaRider: £28.30

Flexi 5: £34.40

Flexi 10: £60.20

Stagecoach to introduce new Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone

David Beaton, Managing Director at Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

All new fares can be checked on this website.

