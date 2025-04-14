Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stagecoach bus fares to increase in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from this month

The bus operator has confirmed that all ticket prices will rise by around 10%.

Stagecoach will increase its fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by around 10%. Image: Stagecoach
Stagecoach will increase its fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by around 10%. Image: Stagecoach
By Alberto Lejarraga

Bus fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will go up later this month.

Stagecoach has announced that ticket prices for services in Aberdeen, Banff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Ellon as well as the Deeside, Donside and Mearns areas will increase from Sunday, April 27.

All fares will go up by approximately 10%.

The operator will also introduce a new Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone, offering new discounted ticket options to those on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

It will also extend the Aberdeen Commuter zone to serve Methlick.

Stagecoach to increase bus fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Bus fares in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will increase by around 10%, similar to the price hikes in Inverness and the Highlands.

A comparison between the current and new fares is below:

Aberdeen City

  • DayRider: £5.20 to £5.80
  • 7-day MegaRider: £17.40 to £19.20
  • Flexi 5: £20.80 to £23.20
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £40.60

Aberdeen Commuter

  • DayRider: £9.20 to  £10.20
  • 7-day MegaRider: £32.30 to £35.50
  • Flexi 5: £36.80 to £40.80
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £71.40

Banff and Buchan area

  • DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90
  • 7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10
  • Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Bluebird explorer

  • DayRider: £18.30 to £20.20
  • 7-day MegaRider: £51.20 to £56.40
  • Flexi 5: £73.20 to £80.80
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £141.40

Deeside area 

  • DayRider: £11.70 to  £12.90
  • 7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10
  • Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Donside area

  • DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90
  • 7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10
  • Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Fraserburgh

  • DayRider: £4.60 to £5.10
  • 7-day MegaRider: £11.80 to £13.00
  • Flexi 5: £18.40 to £20.40
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £35.70

Mearns area

  • DayRider: £11.70 to £12.90
  • 7-day MegaRider: £39.10 to £43.10
  • Flexi 5: £46.80 to £51.60
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £90.30

Peterhead

  • DayRider: £4.60 to  £5.10
  • 7-day MegaRider: £11.80 to £13.00
  • Flexi 5: £18.40 to £20.40
  • Flexi 10: N/A to £35.70

Ellon fares from April 27

  • DayRider: £8.60
  • 7-day MegaRider: £28.30
  • Flexi 5: £34.40
  • Flexi 10: £60.20

Stagecoach to introduce new Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone

Stagecoach will also introduce a new Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone, offering new discounted ticket options to those living on the outskirts of Aberdeen city.

The Aberdeen City Plus ticket zone will also replace the Portlethen and Westhill services.

The operator will also extend the Aberdeen Commuter zone to serve Methlick.

new aberdeen city plus
The new Aberdeen City Plus fares. Image: Stagecoach
4 week megarider fares
New Four-week MegaRider fares.

David Beaton, Managing Director at Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

All new fares can be checked on this website.

Read more: Exclusive: Inside Aberdeen’s hydrogen drought leaving dozens of £500k buses stuck in depot for a YEAR as gas firm cuts ties

New direct bus service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Airport ready to launch

Conversation