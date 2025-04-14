Elgin vape shop cordoned-off after overnight break-in

An Elgin vape shop and convenience store has been cordoned-off by police after it was broken-into overnight.

Officers could today be seen inside Elgin Store, on the town’s High Street, as their investigation continues.

The probe was launched after one of the shop’s three large main windows was smashed.

Pictures taken at the scene show officers combing the store for evidence and looking for fingerprints.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what was taken from the shop.

The shop has been taped off as investigations continue.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 8am on Monday April 14, police received a report of a break-in at a shop in High Street, Elgin.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.