Stonehaven supermarket closed for hours after being hit by flooding

An employee at the store said they had to do the "right thing" by their customers.

By Chris Cromar
Stonehaven Co-op.
The store has since reopened. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A supermarket in Stonehaven was forced to open hours later than scheduled today due to flooding in the store.

The Co-op on David Street,was closed to customers until about midday, five hours after its usual opening time of 7am.

An employee of the town centre store confirmed the store was shut due to flooding issues, although there was “no danger of catastrophe”.

Stonehaven Co-op.
The Co-op affected is in the David Street area of Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It was just a small flood in the shop and we had to make sure we did the right thing by the customers,” they said.

Although the north-east has been experiencing warm and sunny weather over the past couple of weeks, there was some rain in Stonehaven this morning.

However, the Co-op confirmed the closure was to “address a plumbing issue” within the store.

