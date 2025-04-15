‘We’ll help you pack’: At-risk sheltered housing tenants offered cash and carpets as part of moving package

Any Aberdeenshire residents displaced by the closure of their sheltered housing will be offered a “personalised assistance package” by the council – including a £2,570 grant and help to pack.

The Press and Journal previously reported Aberdeenshire Council is considering shutting up to 17 facilities across the region in an effort to cut costs.

If “necessary changes” are not made, the council has said the service will face a loss of £135 million over the next 30 years.

Residents who have been told their sheltered housing complexes are at risk have said they are living in “uncertainty” as they wait to learn the fate of their homes.

Many of those impacted, including elderly and disabled residents, have spoken out on their fears of potentially losing their homes and communities.

And now an online petition has been launched in their fight to stop the closures, with hundreds already adding their names and messages of support.

It highlights that all displaced tenants will be offered a package from the council and a grant of £2,570 per household, as set by the Scottish Government.

The package also includes assistance with moving and unpacking, provision of new floor coverings and of new window coverings.

Once a closure has been agreed with tenants – which could still be years away – a dedicated staff member will be allocated to each household.

Residents have, however, stated this offer “in no way minimises the effect on people’s health and wellbeing”.

Questions raised in Aberdeenshire sheltered housing petition

It is understood residents were originally told up to five locations could be earmarked for closure.

During the current consultation period, this number has already jumped to 17 – almost a third of all facilities – as the council works to recoup £20 million.

The online petition was started on Sunday and has gained more than 1,000 supporters within 48 hours – with the number continuing to rise.

Those involved have written a list of questions for council bosses for which they hope to receive “real, honest and unscripted answers”.

They have criticised Aberdeenshire Council for targeting older and disabled people and asked who else within the housing budget will be impacted.

The petition states: “While it is understood ‘no final decision’ has been made yet, how do you expect the most vulnerable of our society to live with the uncertainty of where we will end up or when we will be ejected from our current homes?”

They also ask where they are expected to move amid a housing crisis across the country, who will be prioritised for support and what will happen to the buildings once they close.

It adds: “Where is your duty of care to those tenants that have lived in their homes for a number of years, paying rent and now their homes, their neighbours, their communities, their families are being ripped away from them?”

Concern within Aberdeenshire communities

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing manager Andrew Mackie has been visiting the impacted services across the past two weeks to talk to residents – and to let them know their homes are at risk.

So far, this has included Invercairn Court in Inverallochy, Renouard Court in St Fergus and Kinbroom House in Rothienorman.

He spoke to The Press and Journal about the “difficult” situation, saying he “absolutely understands” the feedback he has received.

He said: “We understand the level of concern within these communities and we want to listen to tenants and listen to their problems.

“There is no requirement to complete this whole process quickly.

“It is about making sure we get this process right.”

He and other council bosses have also been asked if they have “considered each individual’s needs”.

The petition has highlighted residents’ concerns about being forced to move to areas far away from family, and the impact this will also have on relatives.

It adds: “Each resident has specific needs for them personally, however, they may also have specific needs for their families.

“Are the council accepting responsibility to house families local to where the displaced tenants will be placed?”

‘Necessary changes’ needed

Asked about the petition and the residents’ concerns, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of housing and building standards, Ally Macleod, said: “Our conversations about the future provision of sheltered housing services across Aberdeenshire are continuing with tenants, staff and communities.

“This has been a comprehensive review of all aspects of service delivery and we will be considering all of the feedback gathered and present a report to councillors to discuss in due course.”

He added: “We would like to thank those who have shared their views so far for their detailed and honest responses.

“Should a decision be made to close any sheltered housing schemes, the timing will be determined by the needs of tenants, on an individual basis, and would be phased over a number of years.”