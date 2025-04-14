Siam Cottage and Cafe 100 among Aberdeen nominees for this year’s Deliveroo awards

Seven Aberdeen businesses have been shortlisted for national awards that celebrate the “most loved local restaurants” across the country.

Deliveroo has announced the full list of nominations for its annual Restaurant Awards which are voted for by the public.

North-east restaurants snapped up three of the accolades last year – with two of the winners nominated once again.

Cafe 100 on Holburn Street could retain its crown for serving up the best coffee and breakfast options.

The Holburn Street business has been recognised for its traditional Scottish breakfast, as well as its coffee, rolls and snacks.

Meanwhile, FreshMex, which was first established a decade ago, is in the running to keep its “Best Mexican” title.

Located on Schoolhill in Aberdeen, the eatery is no stranger to awards having been repeatedly praised for its homemade burritos, quesadillas, rice bowls and fries.

Praise for Aberdeen restaurants

The award-winning businesses are joined by Siam Cottage, Grub and Sea Salt and Sole in the Scotland cuisine categories.

The chefs at Siam Cottage, Chacharin (Neng) and TP (Nuch), have been recognised for their authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine by Deliveroo.

The Castle Street restaurant, which first opened in 2016, has been nominated for “Best Thai”.

Also shortlisted in the “Best Breakfast and Coffee” category is Grub which now has four sites and 40 staff members across the city.

The business was launched by Stuart Ross in 2010 after he graduated from Aberdeen University, and has become well-known in the city for its uniquely-named paninis and wraps.

And representing Aberdeen in the “Best Fish and Chips” category is Sea Salt and Sole, which opened its new family-friendly bistro at the end of last month.

The popular Dyce takeaway changes its recipes seasonally and uses freshly caught fish and local ingredients.

Vote for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards

Deliveroo also shortlist 25 businesses from across the whole of the UK for its “Independent Restaurant of the Year” award.

This year, two Aberdeen restaurants are nominated – Roastie Toastie and Big Manny’s Pizza.

The toastie takeaway, based at JK Fine Foods on Chattan Place, only opened last summer.

Owned by PB Devco, Roastie Toastie serves a variety of locally-sourced wood-fired toasties.

Fellow nominee Big Mannys’, best known for its 18-inch New York-style pizzas, has grown rapidly since first launching in 2020.

The trio behind the business, Calum Wright, Phil Adams and Ashley Adams, now operate from several venues, including Pittodrie Street and The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street.

Voting for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards is open until May 9, with the winners to be announced on May 28.