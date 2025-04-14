Siam Cottage and Cafe 100 among Aberdeen nominees for this year’s Deliveroo awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Siam Cottage and Cafe 100 among Aberdeen nominees for this year’s Deliveroo awards

Twenty-five restaurants across the UK are up for the Independent Restaurant of the Year Award - including two from Aberdeen.

By Ellie Milne
Siam Cottage exterior
Siam Cottage is one of seven nominees from Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Seven Aberdeen businesses have been shortlisted for national awards that celebrate the “most loved local restaurants” across the country.

Deliveroo has announced the full list of nominations for its annual Restaurant Awards which are voted for by the public.

North-east restaurants snapped up three of the accolades last year – with two of the winners nominated once again.

Cafe 100 exterior
Cafe 100 won a Deliveroo award in 2024 and is nominated again this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Cafe 100 on Holburn Street could retain its crown for serving up the best coffee and breakfast options.

The Holburn Street business has been recognised for its traditional Scottish breakfast, as well as its coffee, rolls and snacks.

Meanwhile, FreshMex, which was first established a decade ago, is in the running to keep its “Best Mexican” title.

Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Robbie Moult founded FreshMex at the age of 22. Image: Simon Price.

Located on Schoolhill in Aberdeen, the eatery is no stranger to awards having been repeatedly praised for its homemade burritos, quesadillas, rice bowls and fries.

Praise for Aberdeen restaurants

The award-winning businesses are joined by Siam Cottage, Grub and Sea Salt and Sole in the Scotland cuisine categories.

The chefs at Siam Cottage, Chacharin (Neng) and TP (Nuch), have been recognised for their authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine by Deliveroo.

Selection of food from Siam Cottage
Siam Cottage has been nominated for its authentic Thai cuisine. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The Castle Street restaurant, which first opened in 2016, has been nominated for “Best Thai”.

Also shortlisted in the “Best Breakfast and Coffee” category is Grub which now has four sites and 40 staff members across the city.

The business was launched by Stuart Ross in 2010 after he graduated from Aberdeen University, and has become well-known in the city for its uniquely-named paninis and wraps.

Mug with "Grub" logo and a breakfast roll
Grub now has four locations in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And representing Aberdeen in the “Best Fish and Chips” category is Sea Salt and Sole, which opened its new family-friendly bistro at the end of last month.

The popular Dyce takeaway changes its recipes seasonally and uses freshly caught fish and local ingredients.

Sea Salt and Sole exterior
The Dyce takeaway could scoop a award for its fish and chips. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Vote for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards

Deliveroo also shortlist 25 businesses from across the whole of the UK for its “Independent Restaurant of the Year” award.

This year, two Aberdeen restaurants are nominated – Roastie Toastie and Big Manny’s Pizza.

Exterior of JK Fine Foods
Roastie Toastie is located within JK Fine Foods on Chattan Place. Image: DC Thomson.

The toastie takeaway, based at JK Fine Foods on Chattan Place, only opened last summer.

Owned by PB Devco, Roastie Toastie serves a variety of locally-sourced wood-fired toasties.

Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny’s Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fellow nominee Big Mannys’, best known for its 18-inch New York-style pizzas, has grown rapidly since first launching in 2020.

The trio behind the business, Calum Wright, Phil Adams and Ashley Adams, now operate from several venues, including Pittodrie Street and The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street.

Voting for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards is open until May 9, with the winners to be announced on May 28.

Conversation