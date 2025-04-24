GALLERY: Where to find Cherry Blossoms across the north and north-east

Every spring, usually from late March to April, cherry blossoms in shades of pink and white brighten the north and north-east.

These delicate blooms bring bursts of colour and joy to the city’s streets and parks.

Notable spots to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom include Hamilton Place, Woolmanhill, and Bonnymuir Place, where the streets are lined with vibrant pink and white blooms.

For a blend of nature and history, head to Seaton Park, especially near St Machar’s Cathedral.

Venturing beyond Aberdeen, you’ll find stunning displays in Cooper Park in Elgin, where the cherry trees add a soft touch to this beloved green space.

Further north, Stoneyfield House in Inverness is another hidden gem, where blossoms grace the grounds with seasonal charm.

Check out some of our best pictures from across the patch

Cooper Park in Elgin

In Elgin, Cooper Park bursts into colour each spring, with cherry blossoms creating beautiful colours in the town centre.

Stonyfield House in Inverness

Stoneyfield House in Inverness is currently showcasing a stunning cherry blossom tree in full bloom,

