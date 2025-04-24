GALLERY: Where to find Cherry Blossoms across the north and north-east Discover the beauty of cherry blossoms across the north and north-east. These spots offer the perfect backdrop for springtime strolls and photography. Aiza Ardi Alam enjoying the blossom trees on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries April 24 2025, 2:00 pm April 24 2025, 2:00 pm Share GALLERY: Where to find Cherry Blossoms across the north and north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6733824/cherry-blossoms-north-east-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Every spring, usually from late March to April, cherry blossoms in shades of pink and white brighten the north and north-east. These delicate blooms bring bursts of colour and joy to the city’s streets and parks. Notable spots to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom include Hamilton Place, Woolmanhill, and Bonnymuir Place, where the streets are lined with vibrant pink and white blooms. For a blend of nature and history, head to Seaton Park, especially near St Machar’s Cathedral. Venturing beyond Aberdeen, you’ll find stunning displays in Cooper Park in Elgin, where the cherry trees add a soft touch to this beloved green space. Further north, Stoneyfield House in Inverness is another hidden gem, where blossoms grace the grounds with seasonal charm. Check out some of our best pictures from across the patch Blossom trees on Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Blossom trees on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Skye Anderson with a Prunus sargentii cherry blossom tree. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Cherry Blossom next to a cottage at Loch Kinord, Deeside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A close-up of the Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Looking up at the Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pink perfection near Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Pictured are the Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Glenmuick Church, Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Bonnymuir Place, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Close up on Bonnymuir Place, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Cooper Park in Elgin In Elgin, Cooper Park bursts into colour each spring, with cherry blossoms creating beautiful colours in the town centre. Drone shots show the blossom trees in full force at Cooper Park, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Cooper Park, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Cooper Park is great for dog walks and cherry blossoms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The blossom trees are out in force. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Elgin Cathedral looks great with the pink colours of the cherry blossoms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Spring has sprung in Elgin, Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Stonyfield House in Inverness Stoneyfield House in Inverness is currently showcasing a stunning cherry blossom tree in full bloom, Cherry blossom finally makes an appearance in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Cherry blossom in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Cherry blossom finally makes an appearance in Inverness, with some buds on these trees at Stoneyfield still to bloom. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson View our other spring photo galleries: Celebrating the blooming beauty as spring arrives Families flock to Duthie Park to soak up spring sunshine Aboyne sizzles as Scotland basks in spring sunshine
