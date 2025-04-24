GALLERY: Where to find Cherry Blossoms across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Where to find Cherry Blossoms across the north and north-east

Discover the beauty of cherry blossoms across the north and north-east. These spots offer the perfect backdrop for springtime strolls and photography.

Aiza Ardi Alam enjoying the blossom trees on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Every spring, usually from late March to April, cherry blossoms in shades of pink and white brighten the north and north-east.

These delicate blooms bring bursts of colour and joy to the city’s streets and parks.

Notable spots to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom include Hamilton Place, Woolmanhill, and Bonnymuir Place, where the streets are lined with vibrant pink and white blooms.

For a blend of nature and history, head to Seaton Park, especially near St Machar’s Cathedral.

Venturing beyond Aberdeen, you’ll find stunning displays in Cooper Park in Elgin, where the cherry trees add a soft touch to this beloved green space.

Further north, Stoneyfield House in Inverness is another hidden gem, where blossoms grace the grounds with seasonal charm.

Check out some of our best pictures from across the patch

Blossom trees on Schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Blossom trees on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Skye Anderson with a Prunus sargentii cherry blossom tree. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cherry Blossom next to a cottage at Loch Kinord, Deeside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A close-up of the Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Looking up at the Cherry Blossom trees on Hamilton Place, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pink perfection near Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are the Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Cherry Blossom trees on Woolmanhill, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Glenmuick Church, Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bonnymuir Place, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Close up on Bonnymuir Place, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Cooper Park in Elgin

In Elgin, Cooper Park bursts into colour each spring, with cherry blossoms creating beautiful colours in the town centre.

Drone shots show the blossom trees in full force at Cooper Park, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Cooper Park, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cooper Park is great for dog walks and cherry blossoms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The blossom trees are out in force. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Cathedral looks great with the pink colours of the cherry blossoms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spring has sprung in Elgin, Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Stonyfield House in Inverness

Stoneyfield House in Inverness is currently showcasing a stunning cherry blossom tree in full bloom,

Cherry blossom finally makes an appearance in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cherry blossom in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cherry blossom finally makes an appearance in Inverness, with some buds on these trees at Stoneyfield still to bloom. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

