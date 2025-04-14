‘Loving family man’ died in hospital following crash near Banchory

A 35-year-old who died in hospital following a crash near Banchory has been described as a “loving family man”.

Nathan Few, from the Kintore area, was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision on the B977 almost three weeks ago.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His family has asked for privacy and shared the following statement: “Nathan was a loving family man who loved spending time with his kids.

“He lived life to the full.”

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash which took place at about 2pm on Tuesday March 25, near Raemoir.

It involved a grey Triumph motorcycle, a grey Citroen Berlingo van, and a grey Toyota C-HR car.

The occupants of the car and van are not understood to have been injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out, and reopened at about 10pm.

Inquiries into crash continue

Officers said they would like to speak to two drivers who were in the area at the time and have asked any other witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the Inverurie road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Few at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to the drivers of a small grey car and a blue van seen in the area around the time of the crash.

“They may have seen the vehicles involved shortly beforehand and could hold information that is important to our inquiries.

“If you think you can help, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1778 of March 25.”