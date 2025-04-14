‘Loving family man’ died in hospital following crash near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Loving family man’ died in hospital following crash near Banchory

Nathan Few was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash on the B977 last month.

By Ellie Milne
Nathan Few, pictured in diving gear. Mr Few, from the Kintore area, has died following a crash in March.
Nathan Few was from the Kintore area. Image: Police Scotland.

A 35-year-old who died in hospital following a crash near Banchory has been described as a “loving family man”.

Nathan Few, from the Kintore area, was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision on the B977 almost three weeks ago.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

His family has asked for privacy and shared the following statement: “Nathan was a loving family man who loved spending time with his kids.

“He lived life to the full.”

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash which took place at about 2pm on Tuesday March 25, near Raemoir.

It involved a grey Triumph motorcycle, a grey Citroen Berlingo van, and a grey Toyota C-HR car.

The occupants of the car and van are not understood to have been injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours while a full collision investigation was carried out, and reopened at about 10pm.

Inquiries into crash continue

Officers said they would like to speak to two drivers who were in the area at the time and have asked any other witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the Inverurie road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Few at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to the drivers of a small grey car and a blue van seen in the area around the time of the crash.

“They may have seen the vehicles involved shortly beforehand and could hold information that is important to our inquiries.

“If you think you can help, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1778 of March 25.”

