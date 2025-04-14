Inverness park closes for comprehensive safety inspection days after reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness park closes for comprehensive safety inspection days after reopening

Whin Park, which has received a £500,000 revamp, temporarily closed after a rope became detached on the new climbing net.

By Ena Saracevic
Whin Park received a £500,000 revamp. Image: Highland Council.
Whin Park received a £500,000 revamp. Image: Highland Council.

A newly-reopened Inverness park closed for a ‘comprehensive safety inspection’ after a rope became detached from a climbing net.

Whin Park, near the Ness Islands, reopened on April 4 following three months of improvement works.

The park received an impressive £500,000 revamp.

Dozens of families flocked to the Inverness park on its opening day.

However, last week, a maintenance issue was reported at the playground involving a loose bolt on the climbing net which led to a rope becoming detached.

Highland Council workers attended the site on Saturday and took the unit out of use until playground suppliers Jupiter could attend.

A Jupiter spokesperson said: “We take all safety matters extremely seriously and responded with urgency – dispatching a team to site at 9.30am today to resolve the issue swiftly and professionally.”

A comprehensive inspection of all play equipment and fixings was then carried out to ensure everything “remains in top condition”.

The net climber, and the rest of the park, have now reopened.

Highland Council remind public that some equipment is ‘strictly for under 18s’

Highland Council said they would like to notify the public that some of the play equipment is “strictly for under 18s use only”.

the park
Whin Park was closed for three months. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The council are now increasing their inspections of the playground for the “foreseeable future”.

Meanwhile, they have also extended the opening hours of the toilets during the school holidays. More benches and picnic tables are also due to be installed at the park soon.

‘Comprehensive inspection’ of all play equipment carried out

A spokesperson for Jupiter added: “Whin Park has enjoyed a busy first 10 days since reopening.

“As a destination park, it has experienced significantly higher footfall than a typical local playground, and we are thrilled to see the community embracing it so enthusiastically.

“Over the weekend, a maintenance issue was reported involving a loose bolt on the climbing net, which led to a rope becoming detached.

Whin Park
Children enjoying Whin Park on its opening day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“As part of our response, a comprehensive inspection of all play equipment and fixings has been carried out to ensure everything remains secure and in top condition.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards and ensuring that Whin Park continues to be a welcoming and secure space for families to enjoy.”

They added that the new playground has been installed and inspected in accordance with the standards and is fully compliant and safe for continued use.

pirate ship
Whin Park in Inverness earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Read more from Whin Park

Conversation