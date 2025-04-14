Six fire crews battle ‘large’ farm building blaze near Fraserburgh

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a farm building near Fraserburgh.

The fire service were called to Philorth Farm at 4.22pm on Monday.

They mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

Local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by the smoke.

Fire crews remain in attendance.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 4.22pm on Monday, 14 April, to reports of a fire at Philorth Farm, near Fraserburgh.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire affecting a farm building.

“As a precaution, local residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

