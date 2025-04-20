Weekend court roll – a cannabis farm ‘slave’ and a rogue joiner

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Rogue joiner scammed £110k from almost 70 victims – including grieving Aberdeen dad

A rogue joiner who had “little to no intention” of building the sheds and summer houses he fraudulently sold to nearly six dozen people is facing a “lengthy” prison sentence.

Alistair Baxter scammed almost 70 people out of £110,000 after promising building work that he and his company, AB Garden Building Limited, never carried out.

The 36-year-old scammer took thousands of pounds in deposits and followed up by asking for more money to purchase materials and pay for labour.

However, one victim received a message from Baxter saying: “you’re not getting your shed, ha ha ha” and to date less than £7,000 of his ill-gotten gains has been returned.

Fraserburgh joiner ran away from police after drink-driving

A joiner from Fraserburgh tried to outrun the police on foot after getting scared they were about to catch him drink-driving, a court has heard.

Paul Smyth had consumed alcohol on January 11 earlier this year when he came to the attention of officers carrying out patrols in the Cortes Crescent area of Fraserburgh.

But before they had a chance to signal for Smyth to stop his car, he jumped out and made off on foot.

When he was eventually collared, he was found to be more than two times over the legal limit.

Fraserburgh pensioner sold drugs as way to help struggling son

A Fraserburgh pensioner who turned to drug dealing as a way of helping his struggling son has been warned he could have faced prison.

Alexander Strachan, 70, came to the attention of police in Fraserburgh on January 7 this year when they spotted him in a car at about 2.30am.

On that occasion, he had more than £1,000 stashed in his jacket pocket, which prompted officers to raid his Mid Street home.

He appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today and was told he would now not be allowed to leave his house between 7pm and 7am.

Teenager on attempted murder charge after Inverness pub disturbance

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged glass attack in an Inverness nightspot.

Finlay Laird appeared in private in the city’s sheriff court following the incident in Johnny Foxes in the early hours of Sunday April 13.

Laird made no plea to a charge that he attempted to murder Daniel Mackay, 20, by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a glass, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Police and an ambulance crew were called to the Bank Street venue shortly after 12.40am yesterday and Mr Mackay was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Drunk Forres woman who drove to Tesco for more alcohol handed roads ban

A 62-year-old woman who travelled to a Forres supermarket more than five times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from driving.

Carol Bell was spotted by a member of the public buying alcohol from Tesco and then driving too slow for the roads in the evening of January 27 this year and raised the alarm.

At Elgin Sheriff Court, Bell appeared to discover her fate.

The court heard that when police attended Bell’s property following her supermarket trip they found alcohol on a table and the engine of her car, an orange Citroen C3, still warm.

Man jailed for ‘opportunistic’ theft of Amazon delivery van

A thief who stole an Amazon delivery van and took it for a joyride around Aberdeen has been jailed.

Kristopher Simpson, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted the “opportunistic” van theft outside a student union building in December last year.

It was stated that the Amazon driver returned from delivering a parcel to find his van was no longer where he’d parked it.

However, the van had a tracking device installed and was able to track the vehicle to a street in the far north of the city where it had been abandoned by Simpson.

Oban man made racist remarks to Argos manager

An unemployed Oban man was found guilty of behaving in a racist manner towards a shop manager after he was unable to upgrade two mobile phones.

Guy Bridgman, 57, appeared in the town’s sheriff court on Monday, facing charges that on Wednesday August 7 2024 he caused fear and alarm towards the Argos worker by behaving in a racist manner.

The court heard Bridgman had gone to the shop seeking a refund or upgrade on two phones he had previously purchased from the Lochavulin Drive store.

When the shop manager spoke to Bridgman, he claimed she did not have “command of the English language” to deal with his technical questions or to handle his complaint.

Paedophile jailed for using secret phone to contact 13-year-old

A paedophile who moved to Aberdeen after people in Angus discovered his criminal past has been jailed after he admitted contacting a child by text message on a hidden phone.

Darren Whyte, 35, was placed under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) last year at Dundee Sheriff Court but moved to the north-east because he was “being hassled” after his conviction.

Under the rules of his SHPO, Whyte was banned from having a mobile phone without telling his supervising officers and was also forbidden from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Whyte admitted having a secret phone and using it to contact a 13-year-old child.

Forres driver accused of killing Elgin motorcyclist in A96 crash

A driver is to stand trial charged with killing an Elgin motorcyclist in a fatal crash.

Dawn McIntosh, 53, is said to have struck Andrew Wright on the A96 Alves to Forres road in Moray on July 30 2023.

McIntosh was behind the wheel of a Hyundai i10 when it’s alleged she attempted to overtake a camper van when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors state she failed to maintain a proper lookout and be aware of oncoming traffic.

Man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl in Inverness shop was under 24-hour supervision

A mentally ill man who should have been under 24-hour supervision sexually assaulted a child in the toilets of an Inverness store.

Philip Mackenzie was subject to an “adult with incapacity” local authority guardianship and was not allowed to visit toilets alone, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

However, on the day of the attack – inside The Range store in Inverness – Mackenzie’s support worker allowed him to visit the toilet unsupervised, contrary to that policy.

That lapse allowed Mackenzie to grab the 12-year-old girl, bundle her into a disabled toilet and sexually assault her.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Inverness man jailed after threatening to ‘cut up’ ex’s family

An Inverness man who threatened to “beat” his former lover and “cut up” her relatives after the couple had separated was jailed for 15 months.

Craig MacLeod, of the city’s Thornbush Road, was also banned from approaching or contacting his ex-partner after he previously admitted behaving in a threatening manner on two occasions in June 2022 and January 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that, on the first occasion, the 34-year-old turned up drunk at his ex-partner’s home in the city’s South Kessock area, then shouted and swore outside.

He left but returned half an hour later and pushed his way in and threatened his ex’s new partner.

Crimond drug dealer caught by police after man died of overdose

A Crimond woman who gave methadone to a friend was charged with drug dealing when the man died after taking it, a court has heard.

Angela Mackintosh sourced 400ml of methadone for the pal but then called an ambulance when the man died overnight.

She appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to hear her fate after earlier admitting to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Mackintosh’s solicitor stressed that his client is not being held responsible for causing the drug user’s death.

Man found working at £240,000 Torry cannabis farm says he was used as ‘slave’

A man who claims he was tricked into working at a £240,000 cannabis farm in Aberdeen has been jailed.

Artur Zeka, 25, was caught by police while working as gardener of the huge cannabis plantation in the Torry area of the city.

Zeka, an Albanian national, said he had been lured to the UK with the promise of construction work – but soon found himself in charge of the illegal operation.

When police arrived, he told them he had been kept there as a “slave” to an organised criminal gang.

Fraserburgh man caught out by rifle rules after neighbour mistook fireworks for gunshots

A Fraserburgh man was caught with an illegal air rifle when one of his neighbours mistook fireworks for gunshots.

Robert Fraser, 50, was drinking and setting off fireworks with friends in July last year when police arrived at his Castle Street address following reports that someone was shooting a gun in the area.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court the week, it was revealed that the concerned member of the public had simply mistaken the celebrations for something more sinister.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the attending officers could see and smell smoke coming from Fraser’s property but found no evidence of anyone setting off a gun.

Video shows Aberdeen mum dragging police officers along road after speeding off

An Aberdeen mum put two police officers’ lives at risk when she sped off during a traffic stop and dragged them along the road.

Lauren Baird had already given false information to the officers when they questioned her about why her car wasn’t insured.

But instead of coming clean, the 43-year-old put her foot down and tore off.

Police dashcam footage, exclusively obtained by The Press and Journal, shows the moment the male and female officer narrowly avoided being dragged under the wheels of Baird’s car.

Son embezzled nearly £30,000 from disabled Aberdeen mum

A son who embezzled nearly £30,000 that was supposed to be used for his vulnerable mum’s care has narrowly avoided going to prison.

Greg Shearer admitted siphoning off the tens of thousands of pounds that were supposed to pay for his mother’s treatment at a neurological care centre in Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old supermarket worker had been given the responsibility of controlling his mum’s finances when she entered the care home.

However, he soon breached her trust by using the money for himself and frittering it away.

Oban woman accused of stalking nurse to ‘destroy’ her career

An Oban woman accused of stalking a nurse sent a series of anonymous poison pen letters to her alleged victim’s bosses to “destroy” her career, a jury has heard.

The trial, at Oban Sheriff Court, was told Jessie Mary MacDonald used a printer and wore gloves in an effort to cover her tracks and “absolutely hated” the Lorn and Islands Hospital worker.

MacDonald, 60, denies a single charge of stalking, which alleges she repeatedly contacted the woman, sent offensive letters to her employer, contacted Police Scotland to report breaches of Covid regulations and monitored the woman’s home address and social media activity from September 1 2020 to July 31 2021.

The jury heard evidence from a fellow hospital worker, who said MacDonald “made no secret” that she did not like her alleged victim.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Sandhaven drink-driver was caught clutching Buckfast after hiding in ditch

A Sandhaven man who was seen clutching a bottle of Buckfast soon after a car crash has been banned from the roads.

James-Andrew Milne – who was spotted hiding in a ditch – tried to withdraw his guilty plea to driving under the influence, but finally accepted his guilt from the dock of Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The 34-year-old had previously been dropped by his last solicitor when he tried to dispute his guilty plea during the preparation of a social work report on his background.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said Milne came to the attention of another motorist on January 30 this year, when they spotted his damaged vehicle parked on a grass verge between Mid Ardlaw and Memsie.

Aberdeen thug jailed for pub assault that left victim unconscious on toilet floor

A serial thug has been jailed after punching a man in an Aberdeen pub toilet and leaving him unconscious on the floor.

Liam Smith had been drinking in Cooper’s Bar on the city’s John Street on June 2 last year when he carried out his brutal attack.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Smith, 33, and his victim were known to each other as they both frequented the city centre bar.

The two had a “confrontation” at around 2pm, the court was told, but nothing physical took place at first.

Oban sheriff asks for report after accused’s kidnapping record comes to light

A man who was due to be sentenced for causing fear and alarm and making threats of violence on the Isle of Colonsay has had his sentence deferred for a report.

Adrian-Ioan Bota, 45, of no fixed abode, had faced a deferred sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to causing fear and alarm to his partner.

But after Sheriff Euan Cameron took a closer look at the man’s history, he discovered he had previously been in custody on kidnapping charges in Romania, and called for a criminal justice social work report.

At an earlier hearing, Bota pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the Colonsay Hotel.

‘Wide-eyed’ drug-driver caught after dangerous parking near Rathen

An English drug addict who drove his van more than four times the legal limit has been banned from the roads for a year.

Ross Green, from Doncaster, had been working as a scaffolder in the north-east when he was caught on the A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road.

His parking near Rathen saw him come to the attention of passing police officers, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Green, who has never appeared in person to answer his charges, was sentenced after lodging his guilty plea by letter earlier this year.

Elgin man jailed after stamping on woman’s head

A man has been jailed for a vicious assault during which he repeatedly stamped on a woman’s head.

Before sentence was passed, the court was played footage of the attack by Andrew Clark, which happened at Cumming Circle, Elgin.

The assault left the woman with severe injuries and a sheriff told Clark that such attacks often result in fatalities.

Clark appeared before the court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life on May 14 last year, as well one of threatening behaviour on the same date.

Peterhead paedophile’s 130-mile trip to meet 14-year-old ‘girlfriend’

A 63-year-old Peterhead man travelled 130 miles to Kirkcaldy to meet his 14-year-old “girlfriend” – but when he got off the bus he was confronted by paedophile hunters.

Allan Cruickshank had planned to spend the night having sex at a guest house with the girl, who turned out to be an online decoy.

Cruickshank, now of King Street, Aberdeen, had been sending sexual messages telling the girl he would be her “first BF”.

Cruickshank returned to Fife for an appearance in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Oban sheriff jails man after alcohol and cocaine-fuelled attack

An Oban man has been jailed and his co-accused ordered to complete unpaid work following an alcohol and cocaine-fuelled assault.

Stephen McMahon, 21, and Zak Allan, 20, admitted assaulting a man by forcing him to the ground during an incident on August 3 2024.

Allan also admitted causing the man to strike a glass door at Kebabish takeaway on George Street, Oban.

Solicitor Kevin McGuinness, representing McMahon, of Croft Avenue, said: “In my discussions with him, I find him very responsible and his input is thoughtful and coherent.

North-east housebuilder fined after domestic abuse conviction

A north-east businessman has been fined and told to stay away from his ex-partner after bombarding her with vile messages.

Claymore Homes boss, John Smith, 50, was convicted of domestic abuse at Peterhead Sheriff Court last month after a trial.

Some of the messages sent by Smith included details of his sexual fantasies – the court heard – and he had hoped they would help rekindle the relationship.

He repeatedly sent messages to his ex-partner and more than 200 pages of evidence were produced at court.

Mintlaw child rapist may never be released from prison

A violent north-east sex offender might never be released from prison due to the grave danger he poses to the public.

Taylor Lamb, 21, was convicted at the High Court in Aberdeen of raping a 12-year-old girl at a property in Aberdeen in 2017, when he was aged 14.

Lamb was also convicted of sexually assaulting a second girl when she was just 15 and a third when she was 13.

He was aged 18 at the time of these offences.

Domestic abuser jailed after refusing to comply with Oban court order

A domestic abuser who told a social worker he would not comply with a court order from Oban Sheriff Court has been jailed for nine months.

Benedict Boylen, 46, was sentenced after previously admitting to a course of abusive behaviour against his former partner between April 8 2022 and August 1 2022.

Boylen, of Queens Avenue, Weststone, London, pled guilty to shouting and swearing, brandishing a knife and holding it against the woman’s face at her home in Oban.

He also admitted taking her mobile phone to stop her from calling the police and repeatedly contacting her to issue threats.

Want us to cover a court case?