Images show aftermath of Fraserburgh farm fire as smoke still fills the yard

New pictures have revealed the aftermath of a farm fire near Fraserburgh which has left the area engulfed in a haze of smoke.

A large plume can be seen still billowing from a shed in Philorth Farm near the Broch, where a number of livestock are being held.

The farm is home to a number of animals which are held near the scene of the fire including cows, sheep and lambs.

None of the animals at the farm were affected by the fire.

Two fire appliances remain on the scene working at the scene of the overnight fire, as crews work to “dampen things down.”

However, at the height of the fire, six appliances were sent to the scene, with specialist resources in use.

Those in the surrounding areas were also asked to close their windows and doors while work was ongoing at the farm.

Work and business appear to be continuing as normal at Philorth Farm today.

Six appliances sent to Fraserburgh farm at height of fire

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 4.22pm on Monday, 14 April, to reports of a fire at Philorth Farm, near Fraserburgh.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire affecting a farm building.

“As a precaution, residents are being asked to close windows and doors if they are affected by smoke.

“Three appliances remain in attendance, and conditions are being monitored.”