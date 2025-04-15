Free Whoppers being handed out in Elgin to celebrate Burger King ‘glow up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Free Whoppers being handed out in Elgin to celebrate Burger King ‘glow up’

The restaurant will also be extending its opening hours.

By Graham Fleming
Outside of Burger King in Elgin.
The promotion is for one day only. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Free Whoppers and Chicken Royales are being handed out in Elgin to celebrate the ‘glow up’ of a local Burger King restaurant.

The branch on the town’s Ashgrove Road re-opened its doors to the public today after a full-scale renovation.

To celebrate, BK are giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Chicken Royales to lucky customers for one day only.

1,000 whoppers or Chicken Royales will be handed out today. Image: Burger King

Burger King says the improvements have taken the dining experience to a “new level”, with table service and extended opening hours.

Elgin’s BK will now operate from 9am to 11pm every day.

Kevin Hardman, restaurant manager at Burger King UK, said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Elgin.

“We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces alike enjoying everything the remodelled restaurant has to offer.”

Conversation