Free Whoppers being handed out in Elgin to celebrate Burger King ‘glow up’

Free Whoppers and Chicken Royales are being handed out in Elgin to celebrate the ‘glow up’ of a local Burger King restaurant.

The branch on the town’s Ashgrove Road re-opened its doors to the public today after a full-scale renovation.

To celebrate, BK are giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Chicken Royales to lucky customers for one day only.

Burger King says the improvements have taken the dining experience to a “new level”, with table service and extended opening hours.

Elgin’s BK will now operate from 9am to 11pm every day.

Kevin Hardman, restaurant manager at Burger King UK, said: “The team and I are excited to be back and serving our customers in Elgin.

“We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces alike enjoying everything the remodelled restaurant has to offer.”