Home News

Upperkrust lunches here to stay under new owners as emotional founders hang up aprons after 18 years

All of the other well-known faces will continue their jobs behind the counter when Indy and Alzbeta Pandit takeover.

Back row: Lois Menzies, Zoe McPherson and Clare Davidson with new owner Indy Pandit. Front row: Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie with new owner Alzbeta Pandit, centre
Back row: Lois Menzies, Zoe McPherson and Clare Davidson with new owner Indy Pandit. Front row: Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie with new owner Alzbeta Pandit, centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie have hung up their aprons after 18 years of serving – and entertaining – customers at Upperkrust in Aberdeen.

The Upperkirkgate sandwich shop is as well-known for its cheery staff and homely feel, as its homemade sandwiches and traybakes.

Alongside their team of dedicated staff, Jackie and Sheila have built a strong reputation and loyal customer base since the business first opened in 2007.

The duo had met years earlier while learning their trade at Chalmers Bakery in the city and eventually decided to branch out on their own.

Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie behind the counter at Upperkrust
Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie pictured at Upperkrust in 2017. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

“When we left, Mrs Chalmers said ‘I’m sorry to see you go, but I know you’ll both make a success in your own business’,” Jackie told The Press and Journal.

“Many a time we thought ‘what are we doing, what have we done?’ leaping from a secure job into the unknown, but we helped each other grow in confidence.”

Sheila added: “The customers have always made us feel proud of what we do.

“We have come out dancing on the other side with lots of laughs, hard work and fun.”

New owners continuing Upperkrust legacy

Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie handing aprons over to Indy and Alzbeta Pandit outside Upperkrust Aberdeen
The pair are handing over the reins to Indy and Alzbeta Pandit. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Almost two decades later, Jackie and Sheila have decided it is time to retire and pass the business over to its new owners – Indy and Alzbeta Pandit.

The sign outside 44-46 Upperkirkgate will soon read Upperkrust by VIP Patisserie as Alzbeta introduces her cake business to the store.

The couple joined the emotional outgoing owners for their final day behind the counter on Tuesday.

“We’ve been thinking about opening a cafe for a while now,” Indy said.

“When this opportunity came, it seemed like a match made in heaven.

Indy and Alzbeta Pandit outside Upperkrust Aberdeen
The couple are excited to takeover the business in the city they have made their home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“When we met Jackie and Sheila it was clear we had the same ethos and energy.

“There’s a strong legacy behind it so we’re going to maintain the brand name, just adding our own flavour.”

Alzbeta, originally from Slovakia, and Indy, from India, both moved to Aberdeen more than two decades ago and have spent many years working in the oil and gas industry.

They have built a home and a family in the city where they met, with their daughter Vivienne, 11, son Ivan, eight, and their dog, Cupcake.

Same friendly faces behind the counter

Upperkrust counter
Customers will still see the same faces behind the counter once Jackie and Sheila retire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

New owner Alzbeta has been working alongside Jackie and Sheila in the shop for the past week to learn the ropes and to get to know the staff.

“The environment is so vibrant and positive, it feels like a challenge we can take on,” she said.

“Everything will stay the same – with more smiley faces.

“All of the staff are staying on as well. We were very clear from day one that is what we wanted.

“We will bring new ideas and we’ll be selling my cakes – birthday cakes, wedding cakes, cupcakes.

Jackie Wilson, Alzbeta Pandit, Indy Pandit and Sheila Petrie outside Upperkrust Aberdeen
The new owners say they have the same “ethos and energy” as Jackie and Sheila. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Now they’ll be sold through the Upperkrust brand.”

Jackie and Sheila have always focused on serving quality food with the best ingredients at the shop.

“Aberdeen people know the difference,” they said.

The founders are confident their successors will carry this on and take the business to the next level.

‘Please continue to support local’

Upperkrust shopfront
Upperkrust Aberdeen pictured in 2013. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

As they prepared to hang up their aprons for good, Jackie and Sheila took the opportunity to thank their “wonderful” customers.

“Jackie and I are so, so proud of what we have achieved at the hub our shop has become,” Sheila said.

“We are not just a sandwich shop. We are Upperkrust where everyone knows your name, and even what you eat.

“From Pudding Man and Tuesday Tuna Man, to Chicken Mayo and Sweetcorn Softie Man – we know them all.”

Three women sitting on bench outside Upperkrust
It’s the end of an era and a new beginning at Upperkrust Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Jackie added: “We want to thank the customers for all their loyalty.

“This has all happened really quick so we haven’t been able to tell them and say we wish them all well.”

The pair said they would not have survived if their customers had not chosen to support a local, small independent business.

“That’s the backbone of this city,” Indy added.

“We’d love if the customers would continue to support us the way they supported Jackie and Sheila.”

