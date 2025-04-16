Customers flock to newly-renovated Elgin Burger King on opening day

Customers flocked to Elgin’s Burger King yesterday after it reopened following a full-scale renovation.

The branch on the town’s Ashgrove Road was back serving up its menu of favourites after a four-week closure for a full-scale renovation.

To celebrate, the restaurant gave away 1,000 free Whoppers or Chicken Royales to customers.

The branch also introduced table service and extended their opening hours from 10am to 10pm, – now operating between 9am and 11pm.

Lossiemouth couple ‘amazed’ at new restaurant and thank friendly staff

Lossiemouth couple Jane and Eric Adam are among the restaurant’s biggest fans and say they visit “every day”.

They’ve missed visiting while the renovations have been going on – but told us they love the upgrade.

“When you walk in, it all looks absolutely lovely,” Jane said.

“I can’t get over it.

“I’m glad they’re now open again.

“I like the atmosphere and it’s nice to have a chat with people.”

Eric added: “The staff are absolutely excellent.

“They always remember our order.

“They’re certainly very good. You can’t fault them.

“We keep some chips for the seagulls after we finish – and I think they now recognise our car.”

Restaurant manger Kevin Hardman said he is “thrilled” with the renovation and is excited to now offer breakfasts, which the branch haven’t done since before lockdown.

Kevin, who has worked for Burger King for 35 years and the Elgin restaurant for nine years, said he thinks the revamp looks ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Burger King manager says customers have found new revamp ‘excellent’

“It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. It looks like a new restaurant – especially inside – but they’ve done quite a lot outside too,” Kevin told the Press and Journal.

“We’ve had a couple of regulars in. Their comments on the restaurant have been excellent.”

As a message to customers, Kevin said: “I hope you enjoy the new layout.

“It’s very impressive and there’s been a real change from what it was before to what it is now.”

A look at the newly revamped Burger King

Customers said the Burger King looks “completely transformed” after the renovation.

