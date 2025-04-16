Customers flock to newly-renovated Elgin Burger King on opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers flock to newly-renovated Elgin Burger King on opening day

Jane and Eric Adam said they go to the Elgin restaurant every day and were 'amazed' at the latest renovation.

Jane and Eric Adam went to the newly-renovated restaurant for its opening day. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Customers flocked to Elgin’s Burger King yesterday after it reopened following a full-scale renovation.

The branch on the town’s Ashgrove Road was back serving up its menu of favourites after a four-week closure for a full-scale renovation.

To celebrate, the restaurant gave away 1,000 free Whoppers or Chicken Royales to customers.

The branch also introduced table service and extended their opening hours from 10am to 10pm, – now operating between 9am and 11pm.

Lossiemouth couple ‘amazed’ at new restaurant and thank friendly staff

Lossiemouth couple Jane and Eric Adam are among the restaurant’s biggest fans and say they visit “every day”.

They’ve missed visiting while the renovations have been going on – but told us they love the upgrade.

“When you walk in, it all looks absolutely lovely,” Jane said.

“I can’t get over it.

“I’m glad they’re now open again.

“I like the atmosphere and it’s nice to have a chat with people.”

Eric added: “The staff are absolutely excellent.

“They always remember our order.

“They’re certainly very good. You can’t fault them.

“We keep some chips for the seagulls after we finish – and I think they now recognise our car.”

Restaurant manger Kevin Hardman said he is “thrilled” with the renovation and is excited to now offer breakfasts, which the branch haven’t done since before lockdown.

Kevin, who has worked for Burger King for 35 years and the Elgin restaurant for nine years, said he thinks the revamp looks ‘absolutely brilliant’.

The restaurant had an ‘expensive’ upgrade. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Burger King manager says customers have found new revamp ‘excellent’

“It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. It looks like a new restaurant – especially inside – but they’ve done quite a lot outside too,” Kevin told the Press and Journal.

“We’ve had a couple of regulars in. Their comments on the restaurant have been excellent.”

Restaurant manager Kevin Hardman Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

As a message to customers, Kevin said: “I hope you enjoy the new layout.

“It’s very impressive and there’s been a real change from what it was before to what it is now.”

A look at the newly revamped Burger King

Customers said the Burger King looks “completely transformed” after the renovation.

The interior has had a major renovation. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Customers at Burger King on Tuesday. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
A back-lit sign has been added inside. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
The exterior has also been upgraded. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

