Drivers facing delays due to A9 crash at Tain

Motorists travelling on the A9 are facing delays this afternoon following a crash at Tain.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, at the junction with the B9174 at Tain, shortly after 3pm.

Emergency services are making their way to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Third A9 crash

The crash is the third incident of its kind along the route this afternoon.

Emergency services are currently responding to a two-vehicle crash at the Skiach junction near Alness.

Three people have also been taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash south of Helmsdale.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

