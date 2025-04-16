Contestants from north-east and Highlands and Islands wanted for new survival TV show

Could you survive the end of the world?

Now is your chance to prove it on a new national TV show from the makers of “Squid Game”.

London-based TV production company The Garden Productions is looking for contestants from the north-east and Highlands and Islands to take part in “Survive the City”.

Promoting the show, they said: “Think end of the world, if civilization as we know it came to an end, we were stripped of light, power, water and heat, what would you do? ”

As well as Netflix favourite Squid Game: The Challenge, Garden Productions is also behind popular Channel Four shows “24 Hours in A&E” and “24 Hours in Police Custody”.

In 2023, their “Alone” series dropped 11 contestants into the remote northern Canadian wilderness, with the winner taking home a £100,000 prize.

The production company is now looking for a “cross section of ordinary British people” to star in the new show, including those from the north of Scotland.

Contestants must survive for 28 days in a city without any of the comforts of the 21st century.

Applications open for show

A spokeswoman for the Garden Productions said: “The series will examine what we would do when pushed to the edge of existence.

“What’s your priority when building a new life amongst the rubble of civilisation?

“No experience of survival necessary, just ingenuity, resilience and courage. ”

Applications for the new show are now open and will close on June 1.

The only criteria are that you are aged 18 or above and a UK resident with a valid passport.

You must also be able to be abroad for six consecutive weeks in October, November and December 2025.