Contestants from north-east and Highlands and Islands wanted for new survival TV show

Could you survive the end of the world?
Now is your chance to prove it on a new national TV show from the makers of “Squid Game”.
London-based TV production company The Garden Productions is looking for contestants from the north-east and Highlands and Islands to take part in “Survive the City”.
Promoting the show, they said: “Think end of the world, if civilization as we know it came to an end, we were stripped of light, power, water and heat, what would you do? ”
As well as Netflix favourite Squid Game: The Challenge, Garden Productions is also behind popular Channel Four shows “24 Hours in A&E” and “24 Hours in Police Custody”.
In 2023, their “Alone” series dropped 11 contestants into the remote northern Canadian wilderness, with the winner taking home a £100,000 prize.
The production company is now looking for a “cross section of ordinary British people” to star in the new show, including those from the north of Scotland.
Contestants must survive for 28 days in a city without any of the comforts of the 21st century.
Applications open for show
A spokeswoman for the Garden Productions said: “The series will examine what we would do when pushed to the edge of existence.
“What’s your priority when building a new life amongst the rubble of civilisation?
“No experience of survival necessary, just ingenuity, resilience and courage. ”
Applications for the new show are now open and will close on June 1.
The only criteria are that you are aged 18 or above and a UK resident with a valid passport.
You must also be able to be abroad for six consecutive weeks in October, November and December 2025.
