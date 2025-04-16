Contestants from north-east and Highlands and Islands wanted for new survival TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contestants from north-east and Highlands and Islands wanted for new survival TV show

The show is from the makers of Netflix favourite Squid Game.

By Chris Cromar
Squid Game.
The production company behind the new show made Netflix favourite Squid Game. Image: The Garden Productions.

Could you survive the end of the world?

Now is your chance to prove it on a new national TV show from the makers of “Squid Game”.

London-based TV production company The Garden Productions is looking for contestants from the north-east and Highlands and Islands to take part in “Survive the City”.

Promoting the show, they said: “Think end of the world, if civilization as we know it came to an end, we were stripped of light, power, water and heat, what would you do? ”

Survive the City.
Could you participate on new TV show Survive the City. Image: The Garden Productions.

As well as Netflix favourite Squid Game: The Challenge, Garden Productions is also behind popular Channel Four shows “24 Hours in A&E” and “24 Hours in Police Custody”.

In 2023, their “Alone” series dropped 11 contestants into the remote northern Canadian wilderness, with the winner taking home a £100,000 prize.

The production company is now looking for a “cross section of ordinary British people” to star in the new show, including those from the north of Scotland.

Contestants must survive for 28 days in a city without any of the comforts of the 21st century.

Applications open for show

A spokeswoman for the Garden Productions said: “The series will examine what we would do when pushed to the edge of existence.

“What’s your priority when building a new life amongst the rubble of civilisation?

“No experience of survival necessary, just ingenuity, resilience and courage. ”

Applications for the new show are now open and will close on June 1.

The only criteria are that you are aged 18 or above and a UK resident with a valid passport.

You must also be able to be abroad for six consecutive weeks in October, November and December 2025.

