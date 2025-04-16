Man dies after falling unwell at golf course near Elgin

A man has died after taking ill while on a golf course near Elgin.

Emergency services were called to Maverston Golf Club at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Police could be seen in attendance at the club on Garmouth Road.

The man was sadly later pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Tuesday April 15, officers received a report of a man having taken unwell on a golf course in the Garmouth Road area of Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”