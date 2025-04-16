Hundreds charged after being caught drink driving, using phones and speeding on Aberdeenshire roads

Almost 400 drivers have been charged after being caught committing driving offences on North East roads this month.

Officers have stopped over 800 vehicles so far in a bid to prevent fatal collisions in the region.

And they have revealed the staggering number of driving offences recorded – with 399 serious offences reported by Police Scotland.

Of those, 272 were caught speeding, 19 were driving dangerously and 22 were found to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

A further 63 were driving carelessly, while eight drivers were caught using their phones while driving and 15 were found not to be wearing seatbelts.

The campaign, dubbed the ‘Fatal-5 Campaign’ is set to run throughout April, with more action set to be recorded in the coming days.

Fixed penalties have been handed out in most cases, but more serious offences have resulted in reports to the court, alongside large fines and road bans.

Officers hope the action can help prevent “devastation” to local families.

Police hope to tackle north east dangerous driving

Inspector Steve Manson, of Police Scotland, said: “Most people in the North East area are aware of the frequent coverage of fatal collisions in the area over the last year.

“These incidents cause devastation to families of all those involved as well as the witnesses and emergency services who attend.

“Over 75 per cent of the fatal collisions in the area last year were on single carriageway, national speed limit roads, with the ‘Fatal 5’ offences being the leading causes.

“Telling families that their loved ones have died in collisions, often through no fault of their own, is not an easy task.

He added: “Our road policing officers, local officers and the safety camera units will continue to target motorists who put others at risk by their irresponsible driving.

“We make use of marked and unmarked cars and will continue to deploy our resources proactively to reduce the number of casualties on the road and ensure dangerous drivers are dealt with appropriately.”