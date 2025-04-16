Hundreds charged after being caught drink driving, using phones and speeding on Aberdeenshire roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hundreds charged after being caught drink driving, using phones and speeding on Aberdeenshire roads

Officers stopped over 800 vehicles during the first 15 days of a campaign within the north east.

By Graham Fleming
Hundreds have been stopped in a bid to prevent dangerous driving. Photo: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Hundreds have been stopped in a bid to prevent dangerous driving. Photo: Highlands and Islands Police Division.

Almost 400 drivers have been charged after being caught committing driving offences on North East roads this month.

Officers have stopped over 800 vehicles so far in a bid to prevent fatal collisions in the region.

And they have revealed the staggering number of driving offences recorded – with 399 serious offences reported by Police Scotland.

Of those, 272 were caught speeding, 19 were driving dangerously and 22 were found to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police are hoping to prevent fatalities on the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A further 63 were driving carelessly, while eight drivers were caught using their phones while driving and 15 were found not to be wearing seatbelts.

The campaign, dubbed the ‘Fatal-5 Campaign’ is set to run throughout April, with more action set to be recorded in the coming days.

Fixed penalties have been handed out in most cases, but more serious offences have resulted in reports to the court, alongside large fines and road bans.

Officers hope the action can help prevent “devastation” to local families.

Police hope to tackle north east dangerous driving

Inspector Steve Manson, of Police Scotland, said: “Most people in the North East area are aware of the frequent coverage of fatal collisions in the area over the last year.

“These incidents cause devastation to families of all those involved as well as the witnesses and emergency services who attend.

“Over 75 per cent of the fatal collisions in the area last year were on single carriageway, national speed limit roads, with the ‘Fatal 5’ offences being the leading causes.

“Telling families that their loved ones have died in collisions, often through no fault of their own, is not an easy task.

He added: “Our road policing officers, local officers and the safety camera units will continue to target motorists who put others at risk by their irresponsible driving.

“We make use of marked and unmarked cars and will continue to deploy our resources proactively to reduce the number of casualties on the road and ensure dangerous drivers are dealt with appropriately.”

Conversation