Whiteford Bridge closed for next three weeks due to ‘urgent repairs’

A diversion is in place.

By Jamie Sinclair
Whiteford Bridge
Repairs will be made to the bridge's parapet. Image: Google Maps.

A bridge between Pitcaple and Whiteford will be closed for the next three weeks while essential repairs are carried out.

Whiteford Bridge, located off the A96 near Whiteford Gardens, was cordoned off to traffic on Wednesday.

It is understood the parapet of the bridge is damaged and requires essential repairs.

This has further deteriorated on the upstream side of the bridge in recent months.

Following further inspection, it was determined the bridge was unsafe for vehicles to drive across.

Work will be carried out by Aberdeenshire Council and Hatton Traffic.

Today, drivers approaching the bridge from the A96 have been forced to turn back due to a lack of warning about the roadworks on the main road.

Diversion in place while Whiteford Bridge is closed

Map showing diversion during Whiteford Bridge closure
A diversion is in place during the bridge closure. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Whiteford residents will now need to take the B9001 to get to and from Inverurie and the A96.

The council has recommended an eight-mile diversion via the A96 to North Street in Inverurie, then the B9001 towards Whiteford.

The work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, May 6.

A 10mph speed limit approaching the bridge has been in place since October last year due to the damage.

The council previously said the speed restriction south of Whiteford Gardens would be implemented until work could be carried out.

Conversation