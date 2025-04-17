Debate: Should pavement parking be clamped down on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Debate: Should pavement parking be clamped down on?

Pavement parking is an issue across many towns and fines have been enabled to try and deter drivers, but are there cases when it should be allowed? Let us know in our comments section.

By David Mackay
Image of a car parked on the pavement.
Pavement parking has been been a problem across communities for years, but in some cases is it acceptable?

My column last week about selfish drivers taking up entire pavements on Elgin High Street certainly attracted a divisive response and it’s an issue prominent in most town centres.

Many of you agreed with me that space for pedestrians is vital to encourage footfall.

I heard some of you say that the number of cars and vans left on pavements causes obstacles for those with buggies and wheelchairs.

However, others definitely disagreed with me.

Some pointed out that many of the vehicles parked on the pavement are trade vans doing work on High Street buildings.

I get that, the work these crews are doing will certainly improve buildings in our town centre and have a wider benefit.

So, maybe it’s right that we cut them a bit of slack and put up with the nuisance for the weeks or months they are there for?

Or maybe it sets a dangerous precedent that others will use as an excuse to also illegally park on the pavement?

It’s an issue that’s prominent in most towns across the north and north-east, and fines have been introduced to try and clamp down on pavement parkers.

We want to know your opinions, should all illegal pavement parking be clamped down on, or is it alright to turn a blind eye when the circumstances warrant it?

Let us know your thoughts on pavement parking in our comments section below.

Keep an eye out for our debates published every Thursday morning. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am, responding to your opinions.

Conversation