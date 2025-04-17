Debate: Should pavement parking be clamped down on?

My column last week about selfish drivers taking up entire pavements on Elgin High Street certainly attracted a divisive response and it’s an issue prominent in most town centres.

Many of you agreed with me that space for pedestrians is vital to encourage footfall.

I heard some of you say that the number of cars and vans left on pavements causes obstacles for those with buggies and wheelchairs.

However, others definitely disagreed with me.

Some pointed out that many of the vehicles parked on the pavement are trade vans doing work on High Street buildings.

I get that, the work these crews are doing will certainly improve buildings in our town centre and have a wider benefit.

So, maybe it’s right that we cut them a bit of slack and put up with the nuisance for the weeks or months they are there for?

Or maybe it sets a dangerous precedent that others will use as an excuse to also illegally park on the pavement?

It’s an issue that’s prominent in most towns across the north and north-east, and fines have been introduced to try and clamp down on pavement parkers.

We want to know your opinions, should all illegal pavement parking be clamped down on, or is it alright to turn a blind eye when the circumstances warrant it?

