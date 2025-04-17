Fancy a site with stunning ocean views? Land on one of Scotland’s most inhabited islands up for auction

A beautiful piece of land on the Isle of Barra is up for auction.

The site is stationed in a position that offers “picturesque” ocean views off Barra.

It is being described as a “scenic” area that extends to 0.08 acres and is fenced and square shaped.

The, which was once a Scottish Water site, has potential for a “number of uses” subject to consents.

As well as this, the new owners can potentially agree to access for development with the surrounding farm owner.

The opening bid is £15,000, with the auction to begin on Thursday at 10am and end at 3pm.

Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, has a population of around 1,174.

This includes the neighbouring island of Vatersay which is connected by a causeway.

Where is it located?

The site is located on the north side of Barra Airport.

Barra Airport offers a number of flights to Glasgow Airport which provides easy access to those who wish to quickly travel to the mainland.

From the main ring road A888, you can travel to Barra Airport, Eoligarry and Sound of Barra Ferry.

Staying on the road until you drive past the airport on the right, it will continue up a hillside where the site can be found on the left.

Bidding for the plot of land on the Isle of Barra begins on the Future Property Auctions website on Thursday at 10am.

