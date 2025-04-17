Fancy a site with stunning ocean views? Land on one of Scotland’s most inhabited islands up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fancy a site with stunning ocean views? Land on one of Scotland’s most inhabited islands up for auction

The land is located near Barra Airport.

By Ena Saracevic
Barra land up for auction
The site is going up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A beautiful piece of land on the Isle of Barra is up for auction.

The site is stationed in a position that offers “picturesque” ocean views off Barra.

It is being described as a “scenic” area that extends to 0.08 acres and is fenced and square shaped.

The, which was once a Scottish Water site, has potential for a “number of uses” subject to consents.

As well as this, the new owners can potentially agree to access for development with the surrounding farm owner.

Barra land up for auction
The site has been called “picturesque”. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The opening bid is £15,000, with the auction to begin on Thursday at 10am and end at 3pm. 

Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, has a population of around 1,174.

This includes the neighbouring island of Vatersay which is connected by a causeway.

Where is it located?

The site is located on the north side of Barra Airport.

Barra Airport offers a number of flights to Glasgow Airport which provides easy access to those who wish to quickly travel to the mainland.

From the main ring road A888, you can travel to Barra Airport, Eoligarry and Sound of Barra Ferry.

Location of land on map
The land is located north of Barra Airport. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Staying on the road until you drive past the airport on the right, it will continue up a hillside where the site can be found on the left.

Bidding for the plot of land on the Isle of Barra begins on the Future Property Auctions website on Thursday at 10am. 

