German tourists say ‘Invergordon is like a town from the movies’ as they arrive on first cruise ship of the season

The P&J visited Invergordon to speak to some of the 2,300 passengers arriving on Wednesday.

(L-R) Milena, daughters Leonie and Felia with husband Alexander
Milena with her daughters Leonie and Felia and her husband Alexander visiting the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

The first cruise ship of the season has arrived in Invergordon – bringing thousands of German tourists to explore the Highlands.

The giant AIDASol, which departed Hamburg on Saturday, docked at the Cromarty Firth Port’s Quay West berth this morning.

Its 2,300 passengers are enjoying a 10-hour-stay in the Highlands before the giant ship sets sail again for Orkney.

Pilot boat crewman Struan Bowman looks at the AIDASol
Pilot boat crewman Struan Bowman looks at the AIDASol as she makes her way to Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Cromarty Firth Pilot, Jeff Gaskin prepares to board the cruise ship as she enters the Cromarty Firth
Cromarty Firth Pilot, Jeff Gaskin prepares to board the cruise ship as she enters the Cromarty Firth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The ship arrived in the Easter Ross town at about 9am, one hour ahead of schedule, and passengers were then taken to the town centre on shuttle buses.

After speaking to residents yesterday, The Press and Journal returned to the port today to hear from the season’s first visitors.

They said they were impressed with the beauty of the Highlands and the “stunning weather”.

Tour operators wait for the cruise ship passengers to arrive
Tour operators wait for the cruise ship passengers to arrive. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The AIDASol arrives in the Cromarty Firth from Edinburgh
The AIDASol arrives in the Cromarty Firth from Edinburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

German tourists arrive in Invergordon

Two of the first passengers to arrive were sisters Franziska Stuerwald, 31, and Rebecca Stuerwald, 33, from near Cologne.

They told The P&J their first impression of the Highlands was how “beautiful and green” everything is.

They said: “We’ve always wanted to visit Scotland, and we went to the travel agency and heard of this cruise ship, and we decided to go.

Franziska and Rebecca Stuerwald
Sisters Franziska and Rebecca Stuerwald look forward to the sights of Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Buses line up on the quayside to transport guests through the docks.
Buses line up on the quayside to transport guests through the docks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We’ll visit the Culloden Battlefield, we’re really excited about that.”

Parents Alexander, 42, and Milena Bremerhaven, 36, were joined by their daughters Leonie, eight, and Felia, 11, who described the Highlands as “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, Fabian, 45, Katrin, 43 and Tom, 14, from Hannover, told The P&J they were “excited to see Loch Ness”.

The Georg family from Germany
The Georg family from Germany, (L-R) Katrin, Tom and Fabian. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Avril Service, owner of Avril's Travels Ltd, Culloden awaits her first customers with a bright umbrella
Avril Service, owner of Avril’s Travels Ltd, Culloden awaits her first customers with a bright umbrella. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They said: “It’s our holiday and we wanted to see something special.

“We’ll go to Loch Ness and Inverness”

Surprisingly good weather in the Highlands

Also from Hanover, Tania, 49, and Michael, 52, were delighted by the weather in the north, saying they “weren’t expecting the sunshine”.

German cruise ship passengers Tania and Michael
German cruise ship passengers Tania and Michael in Invergordon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Tourists enjoy the sights of Invergordon and its High Street
Tourists enjoy the sights of Invergordon and its High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A trio of friends visiting Scotland for the very first time were “amazed” by the Highland landscape.

Daniel Horne, 38 and his friends Matias and Julian, from Munster, travelled on the cruise with his friends, Matias and Julian.

He said: “We want to go to Loch Ness and from Loch Ness to Inverness.

“We’ve never been to Scotland, and we wanted to see it.”

Daniel Horne, 38 and his friends Matias and Julian after arriving at the port
Daniel Horne, 38 and his friends Matias and Julian after arriving at the port. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Man taking photo on Invergordon street
A tourist snapping a shot of Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cruise ship passengers enjoy their visit to the ‘movie-like’ town of Invergordon

Dusseldorf couple Christoph, 55, and Uta, decided to head further north to see the waterfall at Falls of Shin.

They said: “We definitely love it, and the weather is stunning.

“We’re going to the Falls of Shin, and we’ll also have an afternoon tea.

“Loch Ness is just a stamp it’s like okay I’ve seen it. It’s water, we’ve got water in Germany too.”

Florian, Jessica and Caroline Hanke
Florian, Jessica and Caroline Hanke ready for their golf game. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Cruise ship arriving in Invergordon
The ship arriving in Invergordon this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Some other passengers decided to stay closer to the ship and spend their day in Invergordon.

Florian Hanke, 42, Jessica Hanke, 39 and their 12-year-old daughter, Caroline, were exited to spend their day at Invergordon Golf Club.

“It’s my first time playing golf in Scotland,” the dad shared.

Exploring the High Street

Gina and Maike exploring Invergordon
Gina and Maike were exploring Invergordon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
Bus tours noticeboard
The tourists were able to explore the Highlands on bus tours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Gina, 29 and Maike, 40, from Magdeburg, were enjoying a walk on the High Street when they stopped to talk to The P&J.

They said: “The landscape is really nice. We’re going to see Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle, but first we’ll spend two hours in Invergordon.

“We’ll just walk around to see how it is.”

Alisa, Sandra and Alex in Invergordon
Alisa, Sandra and Alex were planning to stay in Invergordon for the day. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.
AIDASol cruise ship on the water near Invergordon
Thousands of people arrived in Invergordon on the AIDASol. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Sandra, 55, Alex, 42, and Alisa, 16, from near Cologne, were planning to spend the whole day in the Easter Ross town.

They explained: “We don’t have plans to just go and look around. We want to get to know it.

“It’s beautiful – we like the small houses and the small shops, it’s like a town from the movies, beautiful.”

Conversation