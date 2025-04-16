Peterhead man feared ‘he’d never walk again’ after smashing into jagged rockface on Aviemore holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead man feared ‘he’d never walk again’ after smashing into jagged rockface on Aviemore holiday

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance were called to the scene of a white-water tubing trip gone wrong.

Harris in SCAA
Harris thought he wouldn't be able to walk again. Image: SCAA
By Graham Fleming

A Peterhead man feared he would never walk again following a cliff jump gone wrong while on holiday tin Aviemore.

Harris Hamilton, 28, was enjoying a white-water tubing holiday with his family when disaster struck on the River Feshie.

The optician had attempted a cliff jump into a pool of water but stumbled on the cliff edge and smashed into a jagged rockface on the way down.

Harris knew he was in trouble as soon as he hit the water.

“I fought my way to the surface and shouted – ‘help, my leg, it’s snapped, it’s snapped’,” he said.

“I felt my leg break as it smashed off the rock. As I plunged headfirst into the deep water, I worried I would never walk again.”

Harris on stretcher in water
Harris had to be floated downstream. Image: SCAA.

Family members, instructors and others nearby could only watch on as they heard a “sickening crunch” when Harris made impact with the rocks.

Harris continued: “People jumped into the water to help support me and pull me to the side of the pool, but the sides were too steep to get me out.

“I was woozy and clammy and just wanted to drift off to sleep but people at my side were urging me to stay awake.

“I knew that my leg was smashed but could feel no pain.”

Aviemore leg break scrambled air ambulance crew

Those at the side-lines immediately called 999.

A multi-service response was quickly on scene, involving water rescue experts from the fire service, paramedics, Mountain Rescue and HM Coastguard.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) were also scrambled with a specialist doctor-led trauma team.

SCAA team in Aviemore
Harris feared the worst when he hit the water. Image: SCAA

Rescue teams entered the water with medics giving Harris pain relief, but cutting into his wetsuit revealed a bleeding open fracture.

Concern then turned to Harris potentially developing an infection.

He continued: “There seemed to be dozens of emergency service workers, all trying to find a way to get me out of the water without causing me serious harm.

“I was in a wetsuit, but it felt like I had an extra leg joint halfway down my shin.”

‘Without hero emergency services, I don’t think I’d be here’

The emergency services were presented with steep rocky banks on either side and downstream rapids blocking their route to the hospital.

This meant Harris had to be floated downstream where others hoisted him onto a stretcher.

“I was told the air ambulance was coming and I felt a huge sense of relief when SCAA arrived,” he said.

“I was a bit overwhelmed to be honest – all these people turned out for what was a silly mistake on my part. Everyone was absolutely wonderful and the teamwork to rescue me was just exceptional.

Harris being taken into ambulance
Harris has thanked hero paramedics for saving his life. Image: SCAA.

“I had heard the chatter about infection and blood flow and, as I discovered later from the hospital doctors, SCAA’s speed and efficiency probably helped save my leg.

“I truly believe that without the care everyone showed at every stage – but primarily the doctor and paramedic team with SCAA and the speed of their airlift – I would have faced a very different outcome.”

Peterhead man on course for full recovery after cliff jump

Now, after a double operation, stitches, skin grafts and a rod inserted into his tibia – Harris is finally on the mend.

He is expected to regain full mobility in his leg in the the coming months.

“It’s been a lengthy process, but the prognosis is great,” he said. “But I often think when I’m visited by the night terrors – what if?

“What if SCAA and her expert crew hadn’t been there that day?

“SCAA is an invaluable service. I really don’t know what I would have done without them.”

Conversation