Emergency services called to Aberdeen’s Union Street after three-car crash

Three cars have been involved in a crash on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the busy city-centre road at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the junctions with Bridge Street and Union Terrace, outside the Chaophraya Thai restaurant.

Earlier, pictures showed the collision had blocked the street both north and southbound as well as from the Bridge Street direction.

An orange pick-up truck as well as a pink hatchback and grey people-carrier were all involved the Union Street crash.

Officers attended to direct motorists before the cars were moved away from the scene.

Traffic has since returned to normal.

It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

Police Scotland and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.