Aberdeen man’s plea to sheriff after Oban hospital disturbance

Jordan Brechin, 23, became abusive to medics and police after passing out at a venue in the town.

By Louise Glen
Aberdonian taken to hospital after an incident on George Street in Oban. He was later jailed.
George Street in Oban where the incident took place. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man who was abusive to medics and police in Oban made a personal plea to a sheriff that he has turned his life around.

Jordan Brechin, 23, appeared via video link to plead guilty to causing fear or alarm, making offensive remarks, and uttering threats on September 4 and 5 2024, on George Street, Oban, and at Lorn and Islands Hospital.

Procurator fiscal depute Raasa Ahmed said Brechin had “passed out” in a venue on George Street and was then rolling about in the bar restaurant area.

An ambulance was called, but Brechin, of Gillepsie Crescent, Aberdeen, was aggressive towards the paramedics, so the police attended.

Accident and emergency incident

In the course of their inquiries, Brechin told officers that he had taken other medications, as well as alcohol, and that his stomach was sore.

He was taken by ambulance, under police escort, to Oban Hospital, where he became obstructive.

Brechin refused to enter the accident and emergency department, instead lying on the grass verge near the entrance.

Lorn and islands hospital in Oban where an Aberdonian refused to go to hospital. He was later jailed
Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban. Image: Google Street View.

Miss Ahmed said: “Some 15 minutes later, police convinced him to go into the hospital. But he then sat in the ambulance bay again, refusing to move.

“He was told he was going to be arrested, and he became obstructive.”

The medics at the hospital then said he needed to be kept in for assessment. Brechin then became irate.

“He was shouting and swearing.”

Brechin threatened officers, saying he was going to “smash your faces into the ground,” Miss Ahmed said.

‘I’ll smash your head in’

“He was making threats, saying ‘when I see you on the street, I’ll smash your head in.’

“He was then taken to Oban Police Station.”

Defence solicitor Graeme Wright said: “Brechin has been in custody since October last year, and hoped that he would be released at the earliest date of May 6.

“His memory of the night’s events is not very clear. He is very regretful and has no clear recollection of what happened.

“He is keen not to be in custody. He extends his apologies to all those involved. He has had a lot of personal issues that have been resolved in prison.”

Accused speaks to sheriff

Brechin then asked to speak to Sheriff Euan Cameron.

He said: “I have been working with staff and I am in a much better place. I realise now that I have to change.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “This is an unpleasant offence in an A&E department in Oban.

“Your behaviour was deplorable, you threatened officers and caused distress.

“The location is a significant aggravation, and the fact that at the time you were subject to bail orders and the multiple offences you have previously committed.

“In my view there is no alternative to a period of custody.”

Brechin was sentenced to four months in prison, reduced from six months for the timing of his plea.

In response to the sentence, Brechin said: “Thank you.”

