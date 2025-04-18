Will this REALLY be the last MacMoray? Organiser shares his top 5 memories of Elgin festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will this REALLY be the last MacMoray? Organiser shares his top 5 memories of Elgin festival

The P&J spoke with organiser Andy MacDonald before this weekend's festival.

Andy spoke to the P&J about some of his "stand-out" MacMoray memories. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Thousands of festival-goers will have their own stand-out memories from MacMoray – but what about the man behind it all?

Andy MacDonald organised his first MacMoray festival in 2022 and each year has promised the next will be “bigger and better” than ever.

It is a promise he has worked hard to keep.

And this year will be no different as the dedicated organiser is promising a mighty weekend for the “final” festival.

Andy said his decision to end MacMoray stems from wanting to spend more time with his family after recently welcoming a baby girl into the world with his partner, Angela.

I asked Andy about the future of MacMoray, as well as his most memorable MacMoray moments from over the years.

Andy has been organising MacMoray since 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Last year it was reported he was “inundated” with calls from groups interested in taking over the Elgin event.

Now speaking again to the P&J, Andy said that the ‘hardest thing to do’ would be to sell MacMoray.

Is this the final MacMoray?

“All I can say is that I was overwhelmed with the interest and support,” he said.

“I was rundown last year because we did so many events.

“I couldn’t shake off the noise complaints either.

“There are too many unanswered questions and too many things to think about.

“I’ve taken on serious measures where we’ve brought in a professional team from Glasgow for noise reduction.

“The hardest thing to do would be to sell MacMoray. I’m just trying to get through this weekend.”

Cooper Park on Friday morning. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

MacMoray fans are now preparing to head to the final festival this weekend.

With this being Andy’s last year at the helm of MacMoray, and the future of the festival remaining uncertain, we look back on his top five “stand-out moments”.

1. Feeling ‘nervous’ at the gates before the first MacMoray

Many people had no idea what to expect from the first MacMoray festival.

Andy felt the exact same, and was nervous as he waited at the gates before they opened to let thousands of festival-goers in.

“The very, very, very first MacMoray before the gates opened stands out to me,” he said.

“I didn’t know what to expect at all and I was nervous.

“Then swarms of people turned up in thousands.

“All I thought was ‘oh my god, this is real. It’s mental!'”

The crowd at MacMoray festival, which released an announcement saying it is ending
Thousands turn up for MacMoray every year. Image: Jasperimage

2. People told Andy that festival ‘didn’t even feel like Elgin’ after Vengaboys performance

When the first MacMoray happened in 2022, festival-goers were especially looking forward to the headline act from the Vengaboys.

Andy was “very excited” for the performance and his expectations were exceeded.

“When the Vengaboys performed for the very first time, it was such a magical moment,” he said.

“People were coming up to me saying that it didn’t even feel like Elgin.”

Vengaboys are returning this weekend for MacMoray. Photo: Jasperimage

3. Andy’s childhood dreams came true with Status Quo’s performance

Growing up, Andy was a big fan of the group Status Quo.

So, for the group to then perform at the MacMoray Summer festival was a “dream come true” for the organiser.

He said: “I absolutely loved Status Quo.

“They were my favourite band growing up. I would always listen to them.

“For them to then perform at my event was amazing.”

4. A ‘stressful’ three hours as festival card machines stopped working

Club legend Cascada took to the stage twice, in 2023 and again in 2024, which delighted thousands of MacMoray attendees.

However, on one performance, festival boss Andy had no time to enjoy the singer as he was dealing with card machine issues.

“Everyone was enjoying Cascada but I didn’t have the time,” he said.

“As soon as they went on, all the card machines went down.

“They were down for three hours.”

‘But Cascada is on!’: Andy says three-hour collapse of card machines was ‘stressful’. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Since then, Andy says, there hasn’t been a major problem like that as they have “learned from mistakes”.

5. A cancelled flight that led to DJ Sammy’s ‘electric’ MacMoray closing performance

Last year, in May, DJ Sammy was set to perform at the Easter MacMoray at 6.10pm.

His flight was cancelled, however, leaving Andy and his team stressed the Spanish DJ wouldn’t make it for MacMoray at all.

“The phone call from DJ Sammy saying his flight was cancelled was definitely a stand-out memory for me,” Andy told the P&J.

“The only way for him to perform was to change the times so he could take to the stage  in the evening.

DJ Sammy on stage at MacMoray.
DJ Sammy – in full Scotland tracksuit – on stage at MacMoray during the summer festival. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“We quickly found another flight and flew him to Glasgow and got him.”

They switched the times for DJ Sammy’s performance with Drew Dixon.

Andy added: “It was such an electric performance.”

It was “so amazing” that DJ Sammy was invited to the Summer festival later that year.

DJ Sammy’s set still manages to cement itself as a ‘stand-out’ memory for many MacMoray fans.

Our photographer Jason Hedges headed over to Cooper Park on Friday morning to snap some pictures before the big weekend. 

A view of some fairground rides at the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The main stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Organisers preparing for MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The bar at MacMoray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
There will be even more rides this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A view of the area before the weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Festival-goers rejoice: There will be more toilets at this year’s festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

