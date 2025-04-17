New documentary to explore forensic investigation after murder of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New documentary to explore forensic investigation after murder of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson

Donal MacIntyre's UK Killer Evidence will be streamed on ITVX.

Dean Jamieson and his son Tyler.
Dean Jamieson and his son Tyler.
By Ena Saracevic

A documentary focusing on the forensic investigation into the murder of a dad-of-four near Aberdeen will be brought to television screens after nearly 20 years.

Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence examines key pieces of evidence found at crime scenes that played a pivotal role in solving cases.

Hosted by channel regular, criminologist and investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre, each episode features a new murder case.

The case of Dean Jamieson will be the sole focus of the season’s seventh episode, which will air on May 26 at 10pm.

In the programme, police officers, forensic specialists, and legal professionals offer a rare look into the process that leads from crime scene to conviction.

Dad-of-four’s story to be told

On 4th April 2006, in Craibstone, a dog walker found the body of father-of-four Dean Jamieson.

The fun-loving 30-year-old had been out in Aberdeen and was on his way back to his family home in Kemnay at around 9pm when fate dealt a tragic blow.

Dean Jamieson with son Keelan.

The father-of-four flagged down what he thought was a taxi – but it was actually his killers.

They drove him to Elrick Hill, then robbed, stripped and repeatedly stabbed and beat him.

Kevin Leslie was 24 when he was convicted of murder in 2006. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Colin Cowie was found guilty of murder at 22 years old. Image: C0lin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Colin Cowie and Kevin Leslie were jailed for murder in November 2006 to serve 18 and 20-year sentences.

Shaun Paton was convicted of culpable homicide at the age of 20. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Shaun Paton was released in 2014 after serving six years of a decade-long sentence in a Young Offenders’ Institution for culpable homicide.

All three sought to appeal their conviction and sentences for the crime.

Show explores forensic evidence found during investigation

The show will feature how forensics linked Dean’s injuries to blood found in Colin Cowie’s car.

It also linked to Kevin Leslie and Shaun Paton’s clothing.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Express in 2017, Dean’s mother Jo revealed she was publishing a book to help grieving families in a similar situation.

Jo’s book shed light on Dean’s life, death and the subsequent police investigation and murder trial.

Jo Jamieson wrote a book about her experiences with the police and media after Dean was murdered. Photo: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

At the time, she said: “Really, it’s about survival. But it also looks back at the police investigation and the media coverage.

“I had a good relationship with the police, but some media were intrusive and sensationalist.

“So the book is also a learning tool for other agencies, as well as the story of how it all happened.”

You can purchase Jo’s book here.

Read more from the Dean Jamieson case

