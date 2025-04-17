New documentary to explore forensic investigation after murder of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson

A documentary focusing on the forensic investigation into the murder of a dad-of-four near Aberdeen will be brought to television screens after nearly 20 years.

Donal MacIntyre’s UK Killer Evidence examines key pieces of evidence found at crime scenes that played a pivotal role in solving cases.

Hosted by channel regular, criminologist and investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre, each episode features a new murder case.

The case of Dean Jamieson will be the sole focus of the season’s seventh episode, which will air on May 26 at 10pm.

In the programme, police officers, forensic specialists, and legal professionals offer a rare look into the process that leads from crime scene to conviction.

Dad-of-four’s story to be told

On 4th April 2006, in Craibstone, a dog walker found the body of father-of-four Dean Jamieson.

The fun-loving 30-year-old had been out in Aberdeen and was on his way back to his family home in Kemnay at around 9pm when fate dealt a tragic blow.

The father-of-four flagged down what he thought was a taxi – but it was actually his killers.

They drove him to Elrick Hill, then robbed, stripped and repeatedly stabbed and beat him.

Colin Cowie and Kevin Leslie were jailed for murder in November 2006 to serve 18 and 20-year sentences.

Shaun Paton was released in 2014 after serving six years of a decade-long sentence in a Young Offenders’ Institution for culpable homicide.

All three sought to appeal their conviction and sentences for the crime.

Show explores forensic evidence found during investigation

The show will feature how forensics linked Dean’s injuries to blood found in Colin Cowie’s car.

It also linked to Kevin Leslie and Shaun Paton’s clothing.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Express in 2017, Dean’s mother Jo revealed she was publishing a book to help grieving families in a similar situation.

Jo’s book shed light on Dean’s life, death and the subsequent police investigation and murder trial.

At the time, she said: “Really, it’s about survival. But it also looks back at the police investigation and the media coverage.

“I had a good relationship with the police, but some media were intrusive and sensationalist.

“So the book is also a learning tool for other agencies, as well as the story of how it all happened.”

You can purchase Jo’s book here.

