Police investigate Oban Bay after woman sexually assaulted

A 28-year-old woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in Oban.

An area of Oban Bay was cordoned off overnight, as police officers stood at the two entrances to the Wee Bay on George Street.

Officers confirmed they had received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20am on Thursday, 17 April, 2025, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman on George Street, Oban.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

People commuting to work saw the officers stopping anyone who tried to access the beach area.

Officers left the scene before 9am.

One witness said: “I passed at 11.30pm last night and the town was dead.

“But this morning, two police officers were on guard at the two points of entry to Oban Bay beachfront at around 8am.

“It looked like they were stopping people from getting onto the beach.”

The beach area is popular with dog walkers and people who are catching the smaller privately owned ferry to the Isle of Kerrera.

Oban Bay lies at the heart of the town, with George Street running along its waterfront.

