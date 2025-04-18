Moreen Simpson: Union Street’s makeover is hardly worth the millions Aberdeen cooncil is spending to just widen the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Union Street’s makeover is hardly worth the millions Aberdeen cooncil is spending to just widen the road

I certainly hope this massive transformation of the bonnie Silver City isn’t a disappointing,  hugely costly anti-climax, like Union Terrace Gardens.

By Moreen Simpson

Thanks to drone pictures by photographer Kenny Elrick in Monday’s EE, we had laid out for us images of the major work being done in Aberdeen as part of its “biggest transformation in 200 years.”

I’m sorry to do my own droning again, but there’s the rub. Will it actually make our beloved city more attractive, never mind to visitors, but to the locals themselves? The huge upheaval in the middle of Union Street is now not to finish until this time next year. Am I the only one who wonders if it’s all worth its £20 million just for wider pavements, cycle lanes, new bus shelters, planters and street furniture? Wasn’t it a bittie like that before?

Ditto the exorbitant plans for the beach (when did it start being ca’ed “the waterfront”?) For oor £50 million we’re getting a “futuristic” playpark, a seven-storey rope factory, amphitheatre, events field, canopies, viewing platforms on the Broadhill.

Progress on the £50million redevelopment of Aberdeen’s beach front – The construction works at the beach as city planners move forward with the project, saying all works on the first phase are on track to be completed next summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aye but nae leisure centre in Aberdonians’ favourite centre for leisure. Certainly, the rebuilt Market looks interesting, not that I’ll ever ca’ it Flint? Fit was wrang wie The Market? Then there’s the £150 million partnership scheme for the swunky criss-cross buses.

As the letter from EE reader G. Christie so rightly asked on Tuesday, how can the council splash out multi-millions on so many second-rate and, more and more are saying, totally unnecessary schemes when councillors then turn round and tell their workers they aim to plough ahead with the controversial fire and rehire strategy because of the savings they have to make in their budget.

I certainly hope this massive transformation of the bonnie Silver City isn’t a disappointing,  hugely costly anti-climax, like Union Terrace Gardens.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

