Moreen Simpson: Union Street’s makeover is hardly worth the millions Aberdeen cooncil is spending to just widen the road

Thanks to drone pictures by photographer Kenny Elrick in Monday’s EE, we had laid out for us images of the major work being done in Aberdeen as part of its “biggest transformation in 200 years.”

I’m sorry to do my own droning again, but there’s the rub. Will it actually make our beloved city more attractive, never mind to visitors, but to the locals themselves? The huge upheaval in the middle of Union Street is now not to finish until this time next year. Am I the only one who wonders if it’s all worth its £20 million just for wider pavements, cycle lanes, new bus shelters, planters and street furniture? Wasn’t it a bittie like that before?

Ditto the exorbitant plans for the beach (when did it start being ca’ed “the waterfront”?) For oor £50 million we’re getting a “futuristic” playpark, a seven-storey rope factory, amphitheatre, events field, canopies, viewing platforms on the Broadhill.

Aye but nae leisure centre in Aberdonians’ favourite centre for leisure. Certainly, the rebuilt Market looks interesting, not that I’ll ever ca’ it Flint? Fit was wrang wie The Market? Then there’s the £150 million partnership scheme for the swunky criss-cross buses.

As the letter from EE reader G. Christie so rightly asked on Tuesday, how can the council splash out multi-millions on so many second-rate and, more and more are saying, totally unnecessary schemes when councillors then turn round and tell their workers they aim to plough ahead with the controversial fire and rehire strategy because of the savings they have to make in their budget.

I certainly hope this massive transformation of the bonnie Silver City isn’t a disappointing, hugely costly anti-climax, like Union Terrace Gardens.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.