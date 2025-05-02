‘Financially trapped by Raac and now my health is at risk’, says Torry’s Janice Mackie

Janice Mackie’s Torry home has lost nearly £40,000 in value due to Raac. Financially stuck and physically exhausted, her doctor has now warned that she’s on the brink of serious health issues.

She shares her story today with Lindsay Bruce as part of our Trapped by Raac campaign

‘I buried my head in the sand… I didn’t know how bad Raac would be’

At 61 years old, Janice Mackie lives with her fiancé Kevin in their three-bedroom house on Burnbank Place.

She’s been there for 25 years, and bought it from a family who purchased it under the right-to-buy scheme from the council.

Accounts assistant Janice says she had no issues with her home, and nothing of note has ever occurred.

All that changed when she read about Raac on social media.

“I had been away so hadn’t yet received the initial letter before seeing everyone talking about it online.

“If I’m honest, I didn’t realise the seriousness of it. I wasn’t expecting any drastic action to be needed. I think I buried my head in the sand a bit.”

‘Our house used to be worth £110,000 – but not anymore’

Janice and her labourer partner were surprised by how welcoming and community-centric Balnagask in Torry was.

“When I was looking to buy, Torry wasn’t on my list, but it was one of the most affordable areas. I actually came to view my current house, not expecting to buy it, but because I was curious about it having a separate shower and bathroom.

“It was a lovely quiet street and I was pleasantly surprised how community-oriented everyone here is.

“It’s nice. If you need help, there’s always someone willing to step in and help you out.”

Because she has been in her house since 2000, over the years, Janice has spent thousands upgrading her home and garden.

“Before the news about Raac, I had my house valued. I have a written valuation of £110,000. The offer I have been given [as part of Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme] is £73,000. That’s £37,000 less than before.”

‘Trapped by Raac is right. The stress is unbearable’

Initially, like many others, Janice didn’t engage with ACC.

“But the stress became impossible to take. My coping mechanism has been to turn to food. My weight has gone up and at my last check-up up the doctor told me I am now borderline diabetic.

“Kevin’s health is also suffering. The pressure we are under is indescribable. I don’t think you can truly understand it if you’re not in it.

“It’s the first thing I think about in the morning and the last thought at night. We literally live IN the stress.

“It’s unbearable. Trapped by Raac is right.”

‘I may end up paying rent to the people taking my home’

Worried about her options given such a low valuation of her property, Janice sought independent financial advice.

“I’ll likely need to work until 75 if we want to buy something else.

“I think I may be able to get another mortgage but it’s a catch-22 situation. Aberdeen City Council won’t give us the money for our homes until we hand the keys back. Which means we still need to find hefty cash sums in order to pay deposits and keep mortgage payments as low as possible.”

She also asked to be added to ACC’s list of Raac owners who would like to be considered for a council property.

“I was told I’d be eligible for a one-bed property but couldn’t stipulate where or what type of property.

“The council tenants had options. I had no options.

“As if the thought of paying rent to the people taking our homes isn’t bad enough, we then don’t get a say in where we live.”

‘We need your help to get justice’

She’s visibly emotional during the interview.

“To go from my own three-bed house where there is room for my partner and myself, and our three cats, with a garden… to perhaps a one-bed flat is really upsetting.

“Yet I know many people are in far worse situations.

“I know older people who won’t get new mortgages. I know younger people who like they’ll be saddled with tens of thousands of pounds of debt.

“You can’t help but feel sad and frustrated about it all.

“We need the support of everyone in Aberdeen for a good and just resolution to this. A resolution that isn’t leaving folk in negative equity or in bankruptcy.”

As a member of Torry Community Raac Campaign committee Janice is calling for fellow Aberdonians to rally together to support the homeowners.

“Join the P&J’s campaign, sign the petition and get this to the people in the highest offices who can make decisions that can help us.

“We want fair valuations and better communication.

“None of this is our fault.”

For now, Janice has to live in an ever-depleted community ruined by Raac.

“Fences are being stolen from gardens. Some kids got in the other night and trashed a shed, splattering paint everywhere. Bins are overflowing and there’s fly tipping everywhere.

“It’s horrible living here now. But that doesn’t mean we’ll go without a fight.”

