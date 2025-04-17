News Pensioner arrested after alleged attack at Union Square car park A 79-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at the shopping centre. By Jamie Sinclair April 17 2025, 1:34 pm April 17 2025, 1:34 pm Share Pensioner arrested after alleged attack at Union Square car park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6736074/pensioner-arrested-alleged-assault-union-square/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A pensioner has been arrested over an alleged attack on a woman at Union Square car park. Images circulated on social media following the incident on April 13. The social media post suggested a man “smashed a woman’s head off a car dashboard”. Police confirmed that they have now arrested a 79-year-old in connection with an incident at the shopping centre. A statement from Police Scotland reads: “We are aware of an incident shared on social media that happened on Sunday, April 13 at Union Square, Aberdeen. “A 79-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
