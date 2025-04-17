Pensioner arrested after alleged attack at Union Square car park

A pensioner has been arrested over an alleged attack on a woman at Union Square car park.

Images circulated on social media following the incident on April 13.

The social media post suggested a man “smashed a woman’s head off a car dashboard”.

Police confirmed that they have now arrested a 79-year-old in connection with an incident at the shopping centre.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “We are aware of an incident shared on social media that happened on Sunday, April 13 at Union Square, Aberdeen.

“A 79-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”