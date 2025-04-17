Fancy working in tourism? Inverness Castle now looking to fill dozens of positions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fancy working in tourism? Inverness Castle now looking to fill dozens of positions

Bosses are hiring 60 to 65 'passionate' workers ahead of reopening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Inverness Castle Experience wants to hire dozens of employees. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Inverness Castle Experience wants to hire dozens of employees. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Have you ever wanted to work in a Highland castle? If so, this could be your golden chance.

Inverness Castle is now looking for dozens of workers ahead of its reopening later this year.

The Inverness Castle Experience announced today the start of a “major” recruitment drive.

It is looking to appoint approximately 60-65 people to fill roles, including seasonal and part-time.

What roles are available at Inverness Castle and how to apply?

The Inverness Castle Experience is part of a £315 million initiative to boost tourism in the Highlands.

Formerly the Inverness Sheriff & Justice of the Peace Court, the castle closed in 2021 for a major refurbishment.

The castle was closed to undergo a major refurbishment in 2021. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal previously explained how much it will cost to visit the castle once it reopens later this year. 

Ahead of the opening date, the Inverness Castle Experience is seeking “individuals who are keen to deliver an experience that is both memorable and meaningful and reflects the rich Highland heritage.”

Roles available span a variety of areas, including visitor experience, retail, catering, and operations.

Prospective candidates are invited to come along to three informal recruitment days in May at 4 Castle Wynd – next to the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

They will provide an opportunity to meet the management team and chat about job roles.

There is no need to book, with all interested individuals encouraged to attend.

Recruitment days: 

  • Thursday, May 29 – From 1 to 4pm
  • Friday, May 30 – From 1 – 4 pm
  • Saturday, May 31 – From 11 am-4 pm

Roles will be posted on the Inverness Castle website on https://invernesscastle.scot/careers as they become available.

Role at Inverness Castle will not be ‘just a job’

Garry Marsden, Head of Inverness Castle Experience, added, “We are determined to foster a team that is as passionate about the Highlands as we are.

Inverness Castle will reopen later this year. Image: Eilidh Marshall

“We want to empower our staff to be bold in their roles, to innovate and to provide a truly authentic and welcoming experience for our guests.

“This isn’t just a job; it’s a chance to be part of something truly special, to connect with visitors from around the world, and to showcase the very best of our community.”

Conversation