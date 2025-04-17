Fancy working in tourism? Inverness Castle now looking to fill dozens of positions

Have you ever wanted to work in a Highland castle? If so, this could be your golden chance.

Inverness Castle is now looking for dozens of workers ahead of its reopening later this year.

The Inverness Castle Experience announced today the start of a “major” recruitment drive.

It is looking to appoint approximately 60-65 people to fill roles, including seasonal and part-time.

What roles are available at Inverness Castle and how to apply?

The Inverness Castle Experience is part of a £315 million initiative to boost tourism in the Highlands.

Formerly the Inverness Sheriff & Justice of the Peace Court, the castle closed in 2021 for a major refurbishment.

The Press and Journal previously explained how much it will cost to visit the castle once it reopens later this year.

Ahead of the opening date, the Inverness Castle Experience is seeking “individuals who are keen to deliver an experience that is both memorable and meaningful and reflects the rich Highland heritage.”

Roles available span a variety of areas, including visitor experience, retail, catering, and operations.

Prospective candidates are invited to come along to three informal recruitment days in May at 4 Castle Wynd – next to the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

They will provide an opportunity to meet the management team and chat about job roles.

There is no need to book, with all interested individuals encouraged to attend.

Recruitment days:

Thursday, May 29 – From 1 to 4pm

Friday, May 30 – From 1 – 4 pm

Saturday, May 31 – From 11 am-4 pm

Roles will be posted on the Inverness Castle website on https://invernesscastle.scot/careers as they become available.

Role at Inverness Castle will not be ‘just a job’

Garry Marsden, Head of Inverness Castle Experience, added, “We are determined to foster a team that is as passionate about the Highlands as we are.

“We want to empower our staff to be bold in their roles, to innovate and to provide a truly authentic and welcoming experience for our guests.

“This isn’t just a job; it’s a chance to be part of something truly special, to connect with visitors from around the world, and to showcase the very best of our community.”