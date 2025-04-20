GALLERY: Grampian Truck show 2025 rolled into Aberdeen P&J LIVE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Grampian Truck show 2025 rolled into Aberdeen P&J LIVE

The Grampian Truck Show 2025 took over P&J Live in Aberdeen, showcasing over 250 trucks and offering a fun-filled day for families. From impressive truck displays to exciting kids' activities, the event was a hit with all ages.

The Grampian Truck Show 2025 at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Grampian Truck Show 2025 at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Thousands turned out for the Grampian Truck Show in Aberdeen over the Easter weekend.

P&J Live in Aberdeen came alive with the roar of engines and polished chrome as Scotland’s trucking community gathered for the Grampian Truck Show. We visited on Sunday and saw an incredible line-up of trucks, from lovingly restored classics to impressive modern rigs.

The event attracted between 250 and 300 trucks to P&J Live’s arena, including brands like Scania, Volvo, DAF, Mercedes, MAN, Renault, Kenworth, and Peterbilt, making it one of Europe’s largest shows.

The kids’ zone entertained children with a mini trucker parade presented by Charlie Bear and the Leanne Fund Bear, an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and photo opportunities inside the official Grampian Truck Show cab, along with many other activities.

Our P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.

The Grampian Truck Show 2025 at P&J Live.
Rolling legends on display.
Rolling legends on display.
Emma Porter and Ewan Will.
Callie Buchan, 6, and Rhylie Gray, 5.
Kailah McConnachie, 5 getting her face painted.
Lucas Ross, 11, and Jude Forbes, 10.
Angus Macbeth, 10, and Isla Grant, 4.
Celebrating the evolution of trucking excellence.
An event to network with like minded individuals.
Gordon and Stacey Stronach, with Ellie Innes, 10, Teagan Stroanch, 10, Ellie May Stronach, 11, Sandy Stronach, 7.
Taking a snap of this beauty!
All lined up and shiny!
Fraser Reid.
Mandy Clark and daughter Isla, 15.
Having a browse of the trucks.
Knox Smith, 8 in his own truck!
Many trucks out on display.
Danny Simms with son Nico, 2.
Charlene and Andrew Barbour, Chantelle, 6, Sienna, 10.
Riley, 7. Lucas, 9, Callie, 5.
Braveheart truck!
Having a browse around the show.
A family-friendly event.
Charlie, 7, Sophie, 2, William Frame.
Copper, 9, Olivia, 5, Brandon,16.
Olivia Robertson, 9 enjoying her time at the show.
Mason Spence, 2 playing in the sandpit.
Daniel Masson, 6 has his own truck!
Many different types, models and colours of truck.
James Troup, 4 showing off his new toy.
Another show stopping truck.
Crowds gathered throughout the day.
A fantastic display at PJ Live.
Jess Richardson with the best in show and first place rigid.

