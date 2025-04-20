GALLERY: Grampian Truck show 2025 rolled into Aberdeen P&J LIVE

Thousands turned out for the Grampian Truck Show in Aberdeen over the Easter weekend.

P&J Live in Aberdeen came alive with the roar of engines and polished chrome as Scotland’s trucking community gathered for the Grampian Truck Show. We visited on Sunday and saw an incredible line-up of trucks, from lovingly restored classics to impressive modern rigs.

The event attracted between 250 and 300 trucks to P&J Live’s arena, including brands like Scania, Volvo, DAF, Mercedes, MAN, Renault, Kenworth, and Peterbilt, making it one of Europe’s largest shows.

The kids’ zone entertained children with a mini trucker parade presented by Charlie Bear and the Leanne Fund Bear, an Easter egg hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and photo opportunities inside the official Grampian Truck Show cab, along with many other activities.

Our P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.