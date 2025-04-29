Trapped by Raac: ‘I promised dying mum I’d buy this house. The stress of that keeps me housebound’

Torry resident George Black is trapped inside his house because of Raac.

Wishing to remain anonymous, we’ve changed his name and that of his family to protect his identity.

His heartrending story of crippling anxiety and stress keeping him housebound – echoed many times over by Aberdeen homeowners in Raac-riddled homes – is too important not to share.

‘I feel like I’ve failed my mum,’ George says

George bought his three-bed Torry home with money he inherited from his late mum. Her deathbed wish was for widower George to rebuild his life by getting back on the property ladder.

“My wife died, and then my grown-up step-children all left home. I made a promise to mum as she lay dying, that the money she would leave me would go to me buying a house. She wanted me to start again.

“I did what I promised I’d do. Now it looks like I’ll lose it all.

“I feel like I failed her. I can barely even leave my house anymore.”

Demolition news sent George ‘into a tailspin’

George bought his North Balnagask Road” hen house” in July 2019. Prior to that, he was renting a home near Pittodrie.

“I was widowed 10 years ago. My life took a sharp turn,” the 53-year-old civil servant said. “Everything changed for me. I came back to Aberdeen from the north of Scotland. It’s been incredibly difficult.”

He paid £117,500 for his Balnagask property.

It’s now valued at just £73,000 since the discovery of Raac in his roof.

“In the wake of Anna’s death I began struggling with depression and anxiety.

“When I first heard the news about Raac being in my house my mind went to a very dark place.

“When demolition was announced, it sent me into a tailspin.”

Trapped by Raac and plunged into hardship

The “out of the blue” announcement concerning the possibility of more than 500 Balnagask homes containing Raac, came in February 2024.

Here’s a timeline of what we know about Raac and how it’s impacted Aberdeen residents.

“It felt like the rug had been pulled from under me. What little control I got back in my life was ebbing away,” George said.

“For me, this house was such a good property. I have space to work from home, it’s in a good location… it feels like even my senses have been taken from me, you know. Like, why didn’t I know about the Raac? Why couldn’t I have just chosen something better?”

In truth, George couldn’t have known. He bought the local authority-built home in good faith, and through no fault of his own has been plunged into hardship.

He is trapped by Raac.

Rumours abound about ACC’s plans for Raac homes

And while letters have been sent from Aberdeen City Council to private tenants at intervals throughout the worsening crisis, George believes the scarcity of communication between ACC and homeowners hasn’t helped ease worries.

“There are constantly rumours flying about. Whether it’s about this being a land grab or about the houses being used for other purposes, it’s not helped,” he said.

Just last week Aberdeen City Council issued a statement addressing just one of many rumours circulating that empty Raac homes were being “fixed-up” to house asylum seekers.

‘No Raac homes will be used to house other families’

The Council’s response read: “The UK Government has asked local authorities across the UK for suggested pilots for providing accommodation for asylum seekers. Aberdeen City Council, in response, is considering how vacant council homes, that are unlikely to return to housing stock, may be used with investment from the UK Government.

“As is known, the Raac affected properties within Balnagask include council homes that will not be returned for use. However, the Council also has wider stock across the city that may be considered with secured investment.

“The Council can confirm that the RAAC affected properties in Balnagask are not being considered and that no homes are being redecorated, renovated or being considered to home any individual or family.”

‘I just want to get out of here now,’ adds George

George is now seriously considering accepting the low offer on his home.

“It’s hard to know what to do. I feel like I’ve lost control and maybe accepting [the offer] is me taking it back.

“My reality is that I barely leave my house anymore. I’ve lost all sense of purpose and love for life. I’ve even given up volunteering. I get food delivered to my door.

“Coming out to speak to you is the one act of purpose I’ve had in a while.

“As much as I want to hold out, I also want to get away from here, and out of this situation, too.

“The streets used to be full of kids playing and the noise of families. Now it’s teenagers on trail bikes tearing up the streets like nobody lives here.”

‘We need something similar to Grenfell cladding fund’

For George, although moving – and losing out financially feels inevitable, he still wants those at all levels of government to take responsibility for the burgeoning crisis.

It’s why we are encouraging our readers to sign this petition.

“I don’t think any of us [homeowners] have an issue with frontline people.

“It just feels like there’s been a lack of respect for those actually going through this. We want accountability.

“This is no longer just an Aberdeen issue. It’s in Dundee, and Stirling too. Somebody somewhere needs to accept responsibility.

“There was a fund established for cladding after Grenfell. We are in a similar boat. There are structural faults through no fault of our own.”

Read more from our Trapped by Raac campaign here.