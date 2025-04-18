Oban sheriff jails man after alcohol and cocaine-fuelled attack

An Oban man has been jailed and his co-accused ordered to complete unpaid work following an alcohol and cocaine-fuelled assault.

Stephen McMahon, 21, and Zak Allan, 20, admitted assaulting a man by forcing him to the ground during an incident on August 3 2024.

Allan also admitted causing the man to strike a glass door at Kebabish takeaway on George Street, Oban.

Assault at Kebabish on George Street was fueled by cocaine and alcohol

Both pled guilty ahead of the hearing at Oban Sheriff Court, where Sheriff Euan Cameron considered pre-sentencing reports.

Solicitor Kevin McGuinness, representing McMahon, of Croft Avenue, said: “In my discussions with him, I find him very responsible and his input is thoughtful and coherent.

“There is a decent young man trying to fight his way out. But excessive use of alcohol and cocaine is part of the issue.

“He tells me that following this latest offence, he has taken great strides in reducing his alcohol intake, and it has been several months since he used cocaine.

“His resolve now is better than it has been.”

Ninth conviction

Sheriff Cameron said: “Looking at previous convictions over the past three years, this is his ninth.

“During that time, he has been subject to community payback orders and unpaid work.

“When I spoke to him at the end of 2023, I told him jail was a distinct possibility.

“He was given that sentence as a direct alternative to custody.”

Sheriff Cameron told McMahon to stand. He asked the court police officer to enter the dock and put on handcuffs.

He continued: “On the night of the incident, you were full of drink, full of cocaine, and it is difficult to escape the conclusion that your conduct has betrayed the trust placed in you and thrown it back in our face.

“You have a history of breaching bail orders. I warned you that if you committed further offences, you would face imprisonment.

“You threw the trust I placed in you back in my face. In all the circumstances, there is nowhere to go. You will serve a short custodial sentence.”

‘Conduct was far from impressive’

McMahon was sentenced to 54 days in custody, reduced from 60 days due to his early guilty plea.

Turning to Allan, of Sunderland Drive, Oban, solicitor Jane MacNiven said: “Mr Allan is not in employment but is living independently.

“He is aware there will be a community payback order for damage to the window, and he realises there will be a punitive element of unpaid work in the community, which he is able and willing to do.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “Your conduct has been far from impressive, but in comparison to Mr McMahon, you have not been given repeated chances.

“You are a young man who has experienced adverse childhood experiences. It is promising that you have no history of breaking court orders.”

Allan, of Sunderland Drive, was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for 12 months, and pay £182 compensation to Kebabish takeaway for damage to a window.

