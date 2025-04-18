‘Every town needs a Douglas Samways’: Tributes paid to former teacher and Stonehaven community stalwart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Every town needs a Douglas Samways’: Tributes paid to former teacher and Stonehaven community stalwart

The family of Douglas Samways said they were "lucky he was ours" following his death at age 75.

By Ellie Milne
Douglas Samways at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven
Douglas Samways pictured at Mineralwell Park in 2013. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Tributes have been paid to a local hero and former Aberdeenshire teacher following his death at the age of 75.

The legacy of Douglas Samways lives on in the pupils he taught and in the Stonehaven community, where he was a friend to many and a “pioneering stalwart”.

Mr Samways, born on March 6, 1950, lived in the town with his loving wife, Elaine, and was described by his family as a devoted father and granda.

After a short illness, he died peacefully at home on April 10.

“Dad was a wonderful husband, loving father and devoted granda,” his daughter, Sarah Cameron, said.

“He gave 100% to all that he did, both personally and professionally.

Douglas Samways with his grandchildren, Harris and Kirsten
Douglas Samways with his grandchildren, Harris and Kirsten. Image: Supplied by family.

“Dad was meticulous, conscientious and fastidious in his approach to all tasks.

“He had a vast general knowledge and enjoyed keeping up with politics and current affairs.

“He loved discussing world affairs with his grandson and they both relished the opportunity for a healthy debate.”

Inspiring pupils across Aberdeenshire

Many people across Aberdeenshire will remember Mr Samways from their school days.

He helped many pupils achieve their goals through his role as a “dedicated and skilled” English teacher at schools including Westhill and Kemnay.

For many years, he was the deputy rector at Inverurie Academy, where he made a “lasting impact” on pupils, staff and the wider community.

Pupils holding mobile phones
Mr Samways pictured with Richard Hendry and pupils at Inverurie Academy to highlight a new anti-bullying scheme in 2005. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.

Even after his official retirement in 2010, Mr Samways continued teaching by tutoring and undertaking supply work.

Inverurie Academy headteacher Neil Hendry said: “The school community at Inverurie Academy remember Douglas Samways with deep fondness.

“He was a dedicated and compassionate teacher who always strived to ensure the very best outcomes for every young person he worked with.

“Much loved and widely respected, he made a lasting impact not only on his pupils and colleagues, but across the wider Inverurie community.

“His legacy lives on in the pupils he taught and the difference he made every single day.”

‘Never tired of sharing his knowledge’

Douglas Samways pictured at Robert Burns Memorial Garden
Douglas Samways, who was president of the Stonehaven (Fatherland) Burns Club, pictured at the Robert Burns Memorial Garden in Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

His daughter, Sarah, added: “He was passionate about the Scots’ language and heritage, with a particular fondness for the works of Burns and Grassic Gibbon.

“He never tired of sharing his interest and knowledge, particularly with the younger generation, as he recognised harnessing and fostering their interest as being the best way to secure our language and traditions for future generations.

“One of my daughter’s fondest memories is of her granda helping her to practice a Scots poem to celebrate Robert Burns.

“He was always patient and encouraging and proud of the achievements of both his grandchildren.”

Mr Samways described as ‘pioneering stalwart’

Mr Samways
Douglas Samways was an active member of the community. Image: Supplied by family.

Mr Samways was an active and dedicated member of the Stonehaven community – playing a fundamental role in a number of local projects.

Sarah said: “Dad achieved much success in all of the community groups he was involved in, including the Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP), Stonehaven (Fatherland) Burns Club, and Friends of the Open Air Pool, to name a few.”

He first joined STP as a representative of the Burns Club in September 2011, and was elected chairman just four months later.

During his four years with the group, he helped save the Tolbooth Museum, lay the foundations for the purchase of the former courthouse and establish the all-weather pitch at Mineralwell Park.

Current chairman, Jim Stephen, said Mr Samways was a “textbook chairman” who always led by example.

Douglas Samways holding a picture of a swimming pool while standing next to Peter Michaels
Douglas Samways representing the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool during work for the pool roof. He is pictured with Peter Michaels from Arqualand. Image: DC Thomson.

He continued: “Doug would never seek public acclaim, preferring to work quietly in the background.

“He was polite no matter what opinion was expressed from the floor, succinct in summing up a discussion and, most importantly, managed to keep all meetings within acceptable time limits!

“STP wish to acknowledge the immense work undertaken by Doug, a pioneering stalwart of the organisation, and send their condolences to his family.”

‘Every town needs a Douglas Samways’

“I believe that part of the reason he was so successful was that he possessed a unique ability to think all around a problem and see things from multiple points of view, not just his own,” Sarah said about her dad.

“He listened to the ideas and opinions of everyone, regardless of whether he was in agreement or not.

Douglas Samways at all-weather pitch
Douglas Samways, pictured in 2016, played a vital role in establishing the all-weather pitch in Stonehaven. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“Dad didn’t do anything for personal recognition, praise or self-aggrandisement.

“Instead, he was motivated by the desire to improve things for others and to give something back.

“Some people have said that every town needs a Douglas Samways. That every town would be lucky to have someone like him.

“We, his family, were just very lucky he was ours.”

