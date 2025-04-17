Revealed: The 12 north and north-east forest sites available to campervans and motorhomes for just £10 a stay

Campervan and motorhome owners have the chance to park up their vehicles for just £10 a night at a selection of north and north-east locations.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s (FLS) ‘Stay the Night’ scheme will see a record 50 car parks across Scotland made available for overnight stopovers.

It hopes the move will help meet growing demand for stopping places and boost rural businesses and communities.

Included in this are 12 car parks in the north and north-east for those in self-contained campervans and motorhomes looking for an overnight stop.

Stays are for one night only, between the hours of 6pm and 10am, with no return visit for 48 hours.

The stopovers run right through the year and will be available on a first-come first-served basis, with a charge of £10 per stay.

This is payable via RingGo by app or phone at most of the participating locations.

The cost rises to £13 at those sites with chemical waste disposal.

Among the sites added to the scheme this season are Donview in Aberdeenshire – offering easy access to hill walks such as Bennachie – and the coastal forest and sands at Culbin.

People are being asked to follow guidance that includes a ban on fires or barbeques and requests to take away rubbish and keeping noise levels down.

Staff from FLS have said they will be carrying out checks to ensure the rules are observed.

If necessary, they will remind people that tents beside cars, pop-up, pup or toilet tents and generators are not permitted.

Increased rollout of scheme will help ‘growing demand’ for stopping places

Alan Chalmers, FLS visitor planning manager, said: “It looks like we will have about 50 participating car parks this season.

“That is quite a few more than we have ever offered before.

“Motorhomes and campervans are a major part of Scotland’s tourism traffic.

“Increasing the number of sites that allow people to stay overnight will help to meet the growing demand for stopping places.

“It also encourages people to stay a little longer at locations they would otherwise have passed through.

“That could help provide a boost to many small rural businesses.”

What locations are included?

A full list of the locations can be found here.

