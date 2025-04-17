Revealed: The 12 north and north-east forest sites available to campervans and motorhomes for just £10 a stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The 12 north and north-east forest sites available to campervans and motorhomes for just £10 a stay

Stays are for one night only between the hours of 6pm and 10am with no return visit for 48 hours.

By Ena Saracevic
Spaces at the locations - including Culbin Forest - will be available on a on a "first-come first-served basis". Image: FLS.
Campervan and motorhome owners have the chance to park up their vehicles for just £10 a night at a selection of north and north-east locations.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s (FLS) ‘Stay the Night’ scheme will see a record 50 car parks across Scotland made available for overnight stopovers.

It hopes the move will help meet growing demand for stopping places and boost rural businesses and communities.

Included in this are 12 car parks in the north and north-east for those in self-contained campervans and motorhomes looking for an overnight stop.

Stays are for one night only, between the hours of 6pm and 10am, with no return visit for 48 hours.

The stopovers run right through the year and will be available on a first-come first-served basis, with a charge of £10 per stay.

This is payable via RingGo by app or phone at most of the participating locations.

The cost rises to £13 at those sites with chemical waste disposal.

Back o’ Bennachie is one of the many locations listed. Image: FLS.

Among the sites added to the scheme this season are Donview in Aberdeenshire – offering easy access to hill walks such as Bennachie – and the coastal forest and sands at Culbin.

People are being asked to follow guidance that includes a ban on fires or barbeques and requests to take away rubbish and keeping noise levels down.

Staff from FLS have said they will be carrying out checks to ensure the rules are observed.

If necessary, they will remind people that tents beside cars, pop-up, pup or toilet tents and generators are not permitted.

Increased rollout of scheme will help ‘growing demand’ for stopping places

Alan Chalmers, FLS visitor planning manager, said: “It looks like we will have about 50 participating car parks this season.

“That is quite a few more than we have ever offered before.

“Motorhomes and campervans are a major part of Scotland’s tourism traffic.

“Increasing the number of sites that allow people to stay overnight will help to meet the growing demand for stopping places.

“It also encourages people to stay a little longer at locations they would otherwise have passed through.

“That could help provide a boost to many small rural businesses.”

A selection of car parks in the north and north-east will be available to campervans and motorhomes for overnight stays. Photo: Andrew Cawley

What locations are included?

A full list of the locations can be found here. 

