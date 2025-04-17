Man arrested following serious sexual assault in Oban

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a serious sexual assault in Oban.

Police say investigations into the incident, which took place at about 2.20am, are continuing.

Officers issued a statement to say: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the serious sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman in Oban.

“The incident happened around 2.20am on Thursday April 17 on George Street.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier today, a witness said police had cordoned off an area of Oban beachfront, along George Street.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.