News Man charged with carrying out sexual offence in Bridge of Don The incident happened on Sunday. By Chris Cromar April 17 2025, 5:41 pm The incident happened at a wooded area on Jesmond Drive. Image: Google Maps. A 43-year-old man has been charged with carrying out a sexual offence in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen. The incident happened at around 3.05pm on Sunday April 13, at a wooded area near Jesmond Drive. The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the offence. A police spokeswoman said: "At 3.05pm on Sunday April 13 we received a report of a male carrying out a sexual offence in a wooded area near Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don. "A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date."
