Man charged with carrying out sexual offence in Bridge of Don

A 43-year-old man has been charged with carrying out a sexual offence in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 3.05pm on Sunday April 13, at a wooded area near Jesmond Drive.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the offence.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 3.05pm on Sunday April 13 we received a report of a male carrying out a sexual offence in a wooded area near Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”