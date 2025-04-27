Aboyne Scouts in turmoil as leader investigated over Switzerland trip funds allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne Scouts in turmoil as leader investigated over Switzerland trip funds allegations

Several other volunteers have resigned and around '50 children have been left without a Cubs or Beavers group'.

Bernie Cassie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Jamie Sinclair

A north-east Scouts group is being investigated after concerns were raised over the leadership of the pack.

In a leaked document, Scout bosses confirmed a probe into the 1st Aboyne group.

Several parents and ex-volunteers have raised concerns over its running and its leader, and it is understood that around 50 children have been left without a Scout group.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Beaver and Cub leaders stepped away, and parents withdrew their children from the group.

With nearby packs in Deeside bursting at the seams, around 50 kids have been left with no option to attend Cubs or Beavers.

In a series of documents and communications sent to the Press and Journal, concerned parents revealed their worries over the running of the group.

These are related to questions surrounding a trip to Switzerland, financial transparency, and leadership issues.

1st Aboyne Scout Hall. Image supplied.

Scouts investigating reported issues

A letter from the Scouts laid out the extent of the full investigation into the group’s leader.

The document, seen by the Press and Journal, alleges that Group Scout Leader Bernie Cassie transferred £5,500 from the group’s account to her personal account to pay for group flights to Switzerland, bypassing financial controls set by the Trustee Board.

It will also investigate a claim that Mrs Cassie’s engagement with the Trustee Board was limited to ensuring the trip to Kandersteg International Scout Centre proceeded.

This would mean she neglected her wider duties as a trustee.

She is also accused of missing Trustee Board meetings and hindering efforts to improve financial transparency.

Concerns were raised over a lack of transparency regarding group income and the true costs associated with fundraising activities.

Scout Switzerland trip at the centre of probe

Much of the fall-out has been over a Switzerland trip and its fundraising.

Kandersteg International Scout Centre, around 40 miles south of Bern, is a popular location for excursions.

It is believed that five Scouts are going on this year’s planned trip and at least seven adults.

It is also understood that several volunteers on the trip are members of the Scout leader’s family.

Concerns raised around Aboyne Scout Group

Parents are keen for Beavers and Cubs to resume.

Some mums and dads have said they would be keen to volunteer as leaders, but there is a reluctance due to the ongoing issues.

One former Cubs parent, Louise Lee, said: “I would be happy to take over as a volunteer for Cubs and Beavers, as would my partner. I know that many other parents are in the same boat.

Parents are desperate for kids to return to Cubs and Beavers.

“However, we would all prefer for the current issues to be dealt with before getting involved with something like that.

“It’s sad because Cubs is such a brilliant thing for young kids, so it’s a real shame that they can’t be made.

Marina Strachan said: “Aboyne is a small village, and there are limited resources available to our children and losing the cubs and beavers is detrimental to our community.

“This has been going on for years. There is a mass exodus of children every few years.

Parents had also raised concerns over safeguarding and PVG checks. However, these allegations are not being investigated by the Scouts.

Leader responds to claims in letter

Group Scout Leader Bernie Cassie addressed some of the concerns in a letter shared with the Press & Journal.

It reads: “The issue of ‘safeguarding’ has been mentioned as a concern, but Scouts
has a very robust safeguarding policy in place for leaders/parents and
members.

“The District & Regional Commissioners are not aware of anything that is of concern in that respect. This has been raised on several occasions with no clarification.

“Misappropriation of funds has also been mentioned in a resignation letter, but as with safeguarding, no specific accusation has been made.

“We are focused on maintaining a strong Beaver and Cub section in Aboyne.

“The numbers indicate an appetite for this.

“As you will appreciate, we can only do this with volunteers and the resignations unfortunately leave us without adequate resources in this respect.

“To this end, we will be reaching out to you and the wider community for support in enlisting new volunteers.

“I am currently in my 15th year of Scouting, and, having never encountered this
before, I hope that I am able to continue, but I require your help and support.”

Meeting planned to discuss future of Aboyne Scouts

Both Aboyne Scouts Group Leader Bernie Cassie and North East Regional Lead Volunteer Andrew Norrie have been approached for comment.

A spokesperson from The Scouts said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding 1st Aboyne Scout Group in Deeside.

“The Regional Lead Volunteer for North East Scotland is currently making enquiries to understand further what has happened at the Scout Group and if any lessons can be learned for the future.

“A meeting is planned for after the Easter holidays to establish the next steps for the group.”

It is understood a date has been set for Thursday, May 1 to discuss the future of the group.

Conversation