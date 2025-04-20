Ballachulish church to become house with huge lounge

Plans for a house in a prominent Highland church at Ballachulish are taking shape.

A planning application for the former St Munda’s Church on Brecklet Road has been lodged with Highland Council.

If approved, there is going to be a huge lounge in the former church sanctuary as well as living space over two levels.

The application for the Ballachulish church was lodged back in February but was only validated this week.

Change of use from church to dwelling house

Drawings submitted with the application detail planned alterations to the end of the building, where the church hall once was.

A mezzanine floor will give space for two bedrooms and a toilet, while another bedroom would be created where the church balcony once was.

On ground level, there will be a living and kitchen area with a utility room, a large family bathroom and office space.

The former sanctuary area will be kept intact as a 50ft-long lounge running the full length of the former church area.

The vestibule will form the entrance to the lounge.

The application was lodged by Craig Hunter of Ayrshire. The architect is James Mair of Kilmarnock.

It is due to be determined by Saturday June 14.

For more on this application, you can find it here.

Chilean businessman wants six accommodation pods near Oban

A Chilean businessman has lodged an application for holiday pods on ancient lands south of Oban.

Nicolas Ibanez-Scott bought the Kilchoan Estate in 2015.

The estate was a hidden treasure in a beautiful location but “was very run down”.

Mr Ibanez Scott proceeded to build a chapel, a guest house and renovate all the houses and buildings on the estate.

The run down main house was demolished and a new home finished in March 2023.

The estate now employs 20 members of staff, but the owner says there is a lack of affordable accommodation to rent in the local area.

So this week, an application was lodged this week for six accommodation pods on the Kilchoan Estate, with a further one for use as a communal pod for students and guests.

The proposed pods will be located to the south of an undulating knoll, covered with native tree species.

The surrounding hillside to the north with adjacent woodland will act as a backdrop to the dwelling and will help screen the development from the public road and views from further afield.

By siting the pods to the south of the knoll, developers say it will prevent any overlooking issues between the pods.

The plan is to first build four pods – three accommodation pods and one communal pod – with a further two accommodation pods to be added at a later date.

For more on this application, you can find it here.

What other applications were lodged?

Fort William area

An application has been lodged for an agricultural shed at Acharacle.

Oban area

A boatshed application has been lodged for Bonawe.

Porsonachan Village Hall has asked for permission for refurbishment and extension.

What applications were determined this week?

Fort William area

An extension above a garage to form short-term letting unit at Spean Bridge was withdrawn

A retrospective planning application to change the use of a domestic garage in Fort William to a short-term letting unit was refused.

Oban area

The felling of a Cypress and Douglas Fir at Appin House has been approved.

Renewal of planning permission for various lots in Glenlonan was approved.

