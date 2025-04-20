Ballachulish church to become house with huge lounge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballachulish church to become house with huge lounge

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William looks at planning applications from across the region.

By Louise Glen
Kilmelford pods ballachulish church
The church at Ballachulish will be transformed into a home. Image: Highland Council/ DC Thomson.

Plans for a house in a prominent Highland church at Ballachulish are taking shape.

A planning application for the former St Munda’s Church on Brecklet Road has been lodged with Highland Council.

If approved, there is going to be a huge lounge in the former church sanctuary as well as living space over two levels.

The application for the Ballachulish church was lodged back in February but was only validated this week.

Change of use from church to dwelling house

St Munda Church in Ballachulish. Image: Highland Council.

Drawings submitted with the application detail planned alterations to the end of the building, where the church hall once was.

A mezzanine floor will give space for two bedrooms and a toilet, while another bedroom would be created where the church balcony once was.

On ground level, there will be a living and kitchen area with a utility room, a large family bathroom and office space.

The former sanctuary area will be kept intact as a 50ft-long lounge running the full length of the former church area.

The vestibule will form the entrance to the lounge.

The application was lodged by Craig Hunter of Ayrshire. The architect is James Mair of Kilmarnock.

It is due to be determined by Saturday June 14.

For more on this application, you can find it here. 

Chilean businessman wants six accommodation pods near Oban

A Chilean businessman has lodged an application for holiday pods on ancient lands south of Oban.

Nicolas Ibanez-Scott bought the Kilchoan Estate in 2015.

The estate was a hidden treasure in a beautiful location but “was very run down”.

Mr Ibanez Scott proceeded to build a chapel, a guest house and renovate all the houses and buildings on the estate.

The run down main house was demolished and a new home finished in March 2023.

The estate now employs 20 members of staff, but the owner says there is a lack of affordable accommodation to rent in the local area.

Kilmelford pods ballachulish church
The plan is to place pods on estate land near Kilmelford. Image: Strutt and Parker.

So this week, an application was lodged this week for six accommodation pods on the Kilchoan Estate, with a further one for use as a communal pod for students and guests.

The proposed pods will be located to the south of an undulating knoll, covered with native tree species.

The surrounding hillside to the north with adjacent woodland will act as a backdrop to the dwelling and will help screen the development from the public road and views from further afield.

By siting the pods to the south of the knoll, developers say it will prevent any overlooking issues between the pods.

The plan is to first build four pods – three accommodation pods and one communal pod – with a further two accommodation pods to be added at a later date.

For more on this application, you can find it here.

What other applications were lodged?

Fort William area

Oban area

What applications were determined this week?

Fort William area

Oban area

