Driver arrested after car flips in Aberdeen crash

A man has been arrested after a car flipped after crashing on Sheddocksley Drive in Aberdeen yesterday.

Images of the incident show the car on its roof following the accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.20pm.

The 52-year-old driver has been arrested over a road traffic offence.

Two individuals were looked over by ambulance staff.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Thursday, 17 April, to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Sheddocksley Drive in Aberdeen.

“Two occupants were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The driver, a 52-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”