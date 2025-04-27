GALLERY: Thousands take part in scenic Run Balmoral 2025
Thousands of runners returned to the Balmoral Estate for a day of racing and celebration. From scenic 5Ks to a new tree-planting pledge, Run Balmoral 2025 combined community spirit with a fresh focus on sustainability.
Thousands of runners turned out as Run Balmoral made a triumphant return to the Balmoral Estate over the weekend.
The event saw runners of all ages tackle distances from 5K to 10K, with stunning views of the Balmoral Estate providing a breathtaking backdrop. From club athletes to fun runners and families, the event brought together a vibrant mix of people, united by energy, determination, and community.
Spectators lined the course, creating a buzzing atmosphere as they cheered on friends, family, and fellow runners.
Organisers also announced a new sustainability initiative for this year’s event.
“In 2025, Run Balmoral will support one of the largest nature restoration projects in the Cairngorms by planting a tree for every runner who signs up.”
Organisers said. “It’s a major step in our sustainability efforts, and could see over 5,000 trees added to the River Dee catchment area.”
