GALLERY: Thousands take part in scenic Run Balmoral 2025

Thousands of runners returned to the Balmoral Estate for a day of racing and celebration. From scenic 5Ks to a new tree-planting pledge, Run Balmoral 2025 combined community spirit with a fresh focus on sustainability.

Runners celebrate at the end of the race.
Runners celebrate at the end of the race.
By Katherine Ferries

Thousands of runners turned out as Run Balmoral made a triumphant return to the Balmoral Estate over the weekend.

The event saw runners of all ages tackle distances from 5K to 10K, with stunning views of the Balmoral Estate providing a breathtaking backdrop. From club athletes to fun runners and families, the event brought together a vibrant mix of people, united by energy, determination, and community.

Spectators lined the course, creating a buzzing atmosphere as they cheered on friends, family, and fellow runners.

Organisers also announced a new sustainability initiative for this year’s event.

“In 2025, Run Balmoral will support one of the largest nature restoration projects in the Cairngorms by planting a tree for every runner who signs up.”

Organisers said. “It’s a major step in our sustainability efforts, and could see over 5,000 trees added to the River Dee catchment area.”

Did you take part in Run Balmoral on Saturday?

We sent our photographer, Kenny Elrick along to capture some of the best moments from Run Balmoral.
Primary schools girls race

Primary Schools Girls Warm Up.
Primary Schools Girls Warm Up.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.
Millie Glass Park, 12, winning the Primary Schools Girls Race.
Primary Schools Girls Race.

Secondary schools race

Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools race.
Secondary Schools race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.
Secondary Schools Race.

5K race

5K race.
5K race.
Sean Chalmers during the 5K race.
5K race.

10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
Sean Chalmers breaking the 10K race record.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
Louise Mackenzie during the 10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
10K race.
June and Charlie Burr celebrating their 50th anniversary by completing the 10K race.
10K race.
10K race.

 

 

 

Conversation