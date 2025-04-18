First event at Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub since 2022 confirmed with ‘official’ reopening on the horizon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First event at Peterhead’s Deja Vu nightclub since 2022 confirmed with ‘official’ reopening on the horizon

New boss of the nightclub Gary Barnes said he was "hoping to restore trust" between the town and venue after it had been "abused."

By Graham Fleming
The re-opening date for Peterhead's Deja Vu nightclub has been confirmed. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
‘The new boss of Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead has announced its first event since the doors closed on the venue back in 2022.

London businessman Gary Barnes wants to “build trust” with the town as he aims to bring the former nightspot back to its former glory.

A ‘Raver’s Bingo’ event on May 24 will mark the first time Blue Toon locals will be able to take the dancefloor at the Queen Street venue for over two years.

Various attempts to revive the club have faltered and the venue’s licence to sell booze has long since elapsed.

In fact the last time many people will have seen inside was in 2024, when it emerged a criminal gang was using the dancefloor for a cannabis farm.

Gary is determined to change the nightclub’s fortunes and is promising to “bring energy back to the town” with its comeback.

Though he is not yet able to re-open fully due to an ongoing licencing delay, he told The Press and Journal the Raver’s Bingo event will be the first of many fun events taking place.

It marks the first event at the venue in over two years.

He and his team are hard at work in preparation for the big day and – and they hope locals are looking forward to it.

Gary said: “We are just planning to put on some events to try and build trust with the public ahead of our full opening as a club.

“The eventual opening will bring employment and footfall and benefit other businesses in the town as well.

“We think of this as a win-win for everyone in Peterhead.

“We have been hearing that a lot of folks have to travel into Aberdeen for nights out.

“With travel and accommodation that can be really costly, so we are hoping people are looking forward to the return of Deja Vu.”

Many events on the horizon for Deja Vu

Tickets for the reopening night are on sale now for £10, with the event running from 7pm on Saturday May 24 until 3am on the Sunday.

It will be open to all ages.

“We are mainly going to be entertainment-based, instead of just opening the doors and saying ‘we’re open’,” Gary said.

“We’ve booked Raver’s Bingo and we have some acts coming up from Glasgow to play.

“We were really looking at different ways to bring the punters in, because the traditional business model doesn’t really work anymore.

“There is going to be lots of live entertainment, lots of fun events and we hope everyone is looking forward to it.”

Peterhead’s Queen Street near Deja Vu was locked down last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Gary has been frustrated with some delays, as he works with Aberdeenshire Council to secure all the appropriate licenses.

He said: “I enquired about the premises in November time, which is when the issue with the licencing came up.

“It has been dragging on for months and I’m really not sure what is taking so long.

“As we understand it, all of the necessary checks have been done.

“Here’s hoping it can bring back some energy into the town centre very soon.”

Deja Vu nightclub’s troubled past

Gary also touched on how the venue had been abused in the past, with a London drugs gang taking it over last year.

To make up for that, some of the proceeds of the opening night are going to be give to local Peterhead charity Men United.

He added: “Being a former army veteran, things like PTSD are close to my heart and we also want to give back to the town.

“So are going to see about giving some ticket proceeds to help them out.

“We know that the space has been abused in the past. So it would be good to get it back open as a club again.”

Conversation