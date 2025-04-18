‘Improve or we close you down’: Urgent improvement notice served on Golspie care service

A Golspie care service could face closure within weeks after inspectors raised serious concerns over the safety of users.

The Care Inspectorate has issued Sutherland Care at Home Service with an urgent improvement notice that calls for immediate changes.

In a four-page letter, issued to NHS Highland, inspectors said it was failing to provide “safe and compassionate care and treatment” to service users.

And the Care Inspectorate has warned that without “significant improvements” it will propose the cancellation of the service.

It operates from the Lawson Memorial Hospital in Golspie and has now been given until May 25 to make the necessary adjustments or face being shut down.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by service users of Sutherland Care at Home Service in Highland.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for service users, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and well-being of service users.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

What improvements are needed by the Highland service?

Inspectors have outlined a number of alterations needed to keep the Golspie service in operation.

Staff have been instructed to make sure “service users experience safe and

compassionate care and treatment that meets their health, safety and well-being

needs and preferences”.

Concerns over the handling and distribution of medication have also been identified.

An audit and additional staff training are also to take place.

And inspectors have also instructed the board to ensure there are “sufficient numbers of suitably skilled staff” to meet the health, safety and well-being needs of service users.

NHS Highland has been approached for comment.