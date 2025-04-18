‘Improve or we close you down’: Urgent improvement notice served on Golspie care service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Improve or we close you down’: Urgent improvement notice served on Golspie care service

The Care Inspectorate found a lack of safe and compassionate care and has given bosses a matter of weeks to make major changes. 

By Michelle Henderson
Lawson Memorial Hospital.
Sutherland Care at Home Service, which operates from Lawson Memorial Hospital, has been served an improvement notice. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Golspie care service could face closure within weeks after inspectors raised serious concerns over the safety of users.

The Care Inspectorate has issued Sutherland Care at Home Service with an urgent improvement notice that calls for immediate changes.

In a four-page letter, issued to NHS Highland, inspectors said it was failing to provide “safe and compassionate care and treatment” to service users.

And the Care Inspectorate has warned that without “significant improvements” it will propose the cancellation of the service.

It operates from the Lawson Memorial Hospital in Golspie and has now been given until May 25 to make the necessary adjustments or face being shut down.

Lawson Memorial Hospital facade with main signpost to the left.
NHS Highland have until May 25 to improve the service. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by service users of Sutherland Care at Home Service in Highland.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for service users, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and well-being of service users.

“Because of our concerns, we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service.

“This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements.”

What improvements are needed by the Highland service?

Inspectors have outlined a number of alterations needed to keep the Golspie service in operation.

Staff have been instructed to make sure “service users experience safe and
compassionate care and treatment that meets their health, safety and well-being
needs and preferences”.

Concerns over the handling and distribution of medication have also been identified.

An audit and additional staff training are also to take place.

And inspectors have also instructed the board to ensure there are “sufficient numbers of suitably skilled staff” to meet the health, safety and well-being needs of service users.

NHS Highland has been approached for comment.

