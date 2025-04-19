Tailbacks on A96 near Inverurie after collision between car and tractor

There are tailbacks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road due to a collision involving a car and a tractor.

It happened at around 12pm on the route near Pitcaple – at the Pitstop Tartan Bus roadside cafe – about five miles to the north of Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

Pictures show the front of a white car has been badly damaged after a collision with a green tractor.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to The Press and Journal that they were not called to the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

