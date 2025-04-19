Anger as ‘disgusting’ toilet waste dumped in North Coast 500 beach car park

A “disgusting” and “horrible” incident at a West Coast beauty spot has sparked anger among North Coast 500 residents.

Locals were shocked to discover the cassette toilet waste of a motorhome dumped in the car park of Gruinard Beach car park.

A waste disposal facility is available at Gruinard Bay Caravan Park, just 3.8 miles from the beach.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, NC500 The Dirty Truth administrator Robin Pettigrew, described the incident as a “disgusting, horrible thing to do.”

He added that this is a problem that happens “regularly.”

Mr Pettigrew said: “It’s a disgusting horrible thing to do and it happens all too regularly.

“So, people who don’t want to have to pay to use facilities just dump their waste into the environment.

“The fact that they dump it into a car park where people stop with their children and pets makes it more disgusting.”

The Press and Journal previously reported that a woman’s dog nearly died after eating human faeces near Arisaig.

The 74-year-old said, “there’s absolutely no excuse for it,” as he explained several waste disposal sites have been built across the Highlands.

A list showing waste disposal facilities is accessible on the North Coast 500 website.

Some Highland tourists not using waste facilities

Mr Pettigrew explained that people dumping cassettes in the environment is a “common problem” in the Highlands.

“There’s a new facility at the Corrieshalloch Gorge and people just dump it in the nearby car parks on the grass verge within line of sight,” he explained.

According to the latest Highland Council Rangers Access report, 162 incidents of motorhome waste dumping were reported in 2023, 100 more than in the previous year.

Mr Pettigrew thinks the situation has “worsened” this year.

He concluded: There’s a lot of people saying they need education.

“We’re way past education. We need enforcement now.”