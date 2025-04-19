Anger as ‘disgusting’ toilet waste dumped in North Coast 500 beach car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Anger as ‘disgusting’ toilet waste dumped in North Coast 500 beach car park

It was dumped within less than four miles of a waste disposal facility.

The campervan toilet waste was dumped in the car park near Gruinard Beach. Image: NC500 The Dirty Truth
By Alberto Lejarraga

A “disgusting” and “horrible” incident at a West Coast beauty spot has sparked anger among North Coast 500 residents.

Locals were shocked to discover the cassette toilet waste of a motorhome dumped in the car park of Gruinard Beach car park.

A waste disposal facility is available at Gruinard Bay Caravan Park, just 3.8 miles from the beach.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, NC500 The Dirty Truth administrator Robin Pettigrew, described the incident as a “disgusting, horrible thing to do.”

He added that this is a problem that happens “regularly.”

Mr Pettigrew said: “It’s a disgusting horrible thing to do and it happens all too regularly.

“So, people who don’t want to have to pay to use facilities just dump their waste into the environment.

The cassette waste was dumped near the bins at the car park. Image: NC500 The Dirty Truth
A cassette toilet waste facility is located in the nearby Gruinard Bay Caravan Park. Image: NC500 The Dirty Truth

“The fact that they dump it into a car park where people stop with their children and pets makes it more disgusting.”

The Press and Journal previously reported that a woman’s dog nearly died after eating human faeces near Arisaig.

The 74-year-old said, “there’s absolutely no excuse for it,” as he explained several waste disposal sites have been built across the Highlands.

A list showing waste disposal facilities is accessible on the North Coast 500 website.

Some Highland tourists not using waste facilities

Mr Pettigrew explained that people dumping cassettes in the environment is a “common problem” in the Highlands.

“There’s a new facility at the Corrieshalloch Gorge and people just dump it in the nearby car parks on the grass verge within line of sight,” he explained.

According to the latest Highland Council Rangers Access report, 162 incidents of motorhome waste dumping were reported in 2023, 100 more than in the previous year.

Mr Pettigrew thinks the situation has “worsened” this year.

He concluded: There’s a lot of people saying they need education.

“We’re way past education. We need enforcement now.”

Conversation