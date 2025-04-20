Police probe after Audi set on fire in Fort William

Police have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately set on fire in Fort William.

A bright blue Audi A4 went up in flames on Nairn Crescent around 4.40am on Saturday.

A black Mitsubishi Outlander was also damaged in the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

They battled the flames for more than an hour before leaving at 5.51am.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.

Police appeal after Audi car set on fire in Fort William

Officers are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

They are asking for anyone with dash cam or doorbell cameras to check their footage as there may be images which could assist the ongoing inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0566 of Saturday 19 April or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.